Preview: Twins at Brewers

Two teams headed in opposite directions meet for the second straight night Tuesday, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins. Milwaukee’s 6-2 win in the first of four consecutive games between the teams gave the first-place Brewers five wins in their last six contests overall and nine in their last 12 at home. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 3-8 in its last 11 games and has scored two runs or fewer in seven of those eight defeats.

Jonathan Lucroy had three hits, including a solo homer, in Monday’s victory while Mark Reynolds went deep with one on. The two have been somewhat overshadowed by Carlos Gomez’s phenomenal start and Ryan Braun’s solid campaign in his return from a steroid suspension, but their contributions have been significant. Lucroy ranks third in the National League in doubles and fourth in hitting, while Reynolds’ 13 home runs place him third behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton and Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Samuel Deduno (1-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (3-3, 3.56)

Deduno will be making his sixth consecutive start after seven relief appearances. He was knocked around for four runs and a season-high nine hits in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to Texas on Thursday. Deduno, who is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA as a starter, allowed a run on four hits in seven frames in his only prior game against Milwaukee at home on May 29, 2013.

Gallardo returned from an ankle injury to pick up a win against Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings. He walked a season-high five and has issued 13 free passes in 22 frames over his last four starts. The former second-round selection is 2-1 with a 2.63 ERA in six career starts against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins C Joe Mauer is 5-for-10 with a pair of walks against Gallardo.

2. Milwaukee is 8-2 in interleague games.

3. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has hit safely in each of his 11 career games vs. Milwaukee, batting .333 along the way.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Twins 4