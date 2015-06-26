Preview: Twins at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers nearly managed a series sweep this week and will try to keep rolling at home when they welcome the Minnesota Twins for the opener of a three-game interleague series on Friday. The Twins dropped two of three to the Brewers at home earlier in the month.

Milwaukee caught Minnesota last time during its best run of the season, a stretch of eight wins in 12 games bridging May and June. The Brewers cooled off again with losses in eight of nine before beginning their homestand with some solid pitching in a series win over the New York Mets. The Twins bring a little more offense than the Mets and totaled 21 runs in taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox this week, wrapping up a 5-3 homestand. Trying to quiet those bats for the Brewers will be veteran Kyle Lohse while Trevor May takes the mound for Minnesota.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Trevor May (4-5, 4.03 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-9, 6.30)

May is enjoying a positive stretch of late and has allowed one or no runs in three of his last four starts. The 25-year-old limited the Chicago Cubs to one run and seven hits while striking out seven in six innings on Saturday but did not factor in the decision. May is making his first appearance against Milwaukee but has faced National League Central opponents in each of his last two turns – Chicago and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lohse is winless in his last seven outings but at least turned in a quality start with three runs allowed on four hits in six innings at Colorado on Saturday. The Brewers would love to see the veteran put together a strong month so that he can be moved at the trade deadline, and ending a stretch of six straight starts yielding at least one home run would help. Lohse, who came up with Minnesota, was rocked for five runs on eight hits in six innings at the Twins on June 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez and 3B Aramis Ramirez (rest) each sat out the start on Thursday but are expected to return on Friday.

2. The Twins will recall top pitching prospect, RHP Alex Meyer, and have him available in the bullpen on Friday.

3. Minnesota manager Paul Molitor, whose number is retired by Milwaukee, will be making his first trip back to the city as an opposing manager.

PREDICTION: Twins 8, Brewers 3