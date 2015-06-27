Preview: Twins at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have not gotten the better of many teams this season but can claim regional superiority with one more win this weekend. The Brewers attempt to wrap up their second series win over the Minnesota Twins when they host the second contest of their three-game interleague set on Saturday.

Milwaukee, which took two of three in Minnesota from June 5-7, pounded out 10 runs in the first two innings of Friday’s series opener and cruised to a 10-4 triumph. The outburst, which included three home runs, marked the Brewers’ biggest since a 10-5 win over the Twins on June 5. Minnesota has lost five of its last six road games and four of six overall while dealing with some inconsistency among its starting pitchers. The Twins will try to pick things up against the struggling Matt Garza on Saturday, while Kyle Gibson starts for Minnesota.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-6, 3.35 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-9, 5.48)

Gibson is 0-3 in four starts this month but was solid against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, allowing two runs in five innings. The Missouri product issued three walks in that turn and has handed out seven free passes in 17 frames over his last three outings. Gibson’s rough month began against Milwaukee on June 5, when he was lit up for five runs on six hits – three homers – in seven innings.

Garza is coming off a pair of horrible starts in which he was ripped for a total of 16 runs (13 earned) and 26 hits in 12 innings. The veteran surrendered fewer than two earned runs in each of his three previous turns and is at least keeping the ball in the zone as he hasn’t issued a walk since May 31. Garza, who came up to the major leagues with the Twins, yielded one run on six hits in seven innings to beat Minnesota on June 6.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins placed CF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) on the 15-day disabled list on Friday and expect the top prospect to miss at least a month.

2. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett has homered in two of his last three games.

3. Minnesota RHP Ricky Nolasco (elbow inflammation) struggled through a bullpen session on Friday.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Brewers 4