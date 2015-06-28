Preview: Twins at Brewers

Torii Hunter looked like age was slowing him down with a tough month before breaking out against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The 39-year-old right fielder will try to lead the Minnesota Twins to a series win when they visit the Brewers in the rubber match on Sunday.

Hunter was batting .211 with one home run and a .276 slugging percentage this month before Saturday, when he went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a double in a 5-2 victory. The win marked the third in five games for the Twins, who are looking for their second straight series win to turnaround a tough month overall. The Brewers put up 10 runs in the first two innings to win the series opener on Friday but went back to their low-scoring ways on Saturday and have managed two or fewer runs in eight of the last 14 contests. Milwaukee will try to generate some runs Sunday against Twins left-hander Tommy Milone, who will oppose Mike Fiers.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (4-1, 3.59 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (3-7, 4.39)

Milone is making a case to stay in the rotation when Ricky Nolasco returns and is looking for his third straight win. The USC product has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four turns and held the Chicago White Sox to two runs in six innings on Monday. Milone last faced a National League opponent on June 17 against St. Louis and scattered one run and five hits over seven innings to earn the win.

Fiers was solid in six innings against the New York Mets on Tuesday, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings without factoring in the decision. That marked the seventh time in the last nine starts that the Florida native surrendered two or fewer earned runs. Fiers only let in a pair at Minnesota on June 7 but walked three and scattered seven hits in 4 1/3 innings to suffer a loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 1B Adam Lind is 11-for-24 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has seven hits in 11 at-bats over the last three games.

3. Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez is 2-for-17 in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Brewers 4