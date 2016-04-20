Preview: Twins at Brewers

Having given up at least four runs in eight consecutive games, the Milwaukee Brewers will turn to their most reliable starter when they host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Jimmy Nelson looks to make his fourth straight quality start as the four-game, home-and-home interleague series moves to Milwaukee.

The Brewers earned a split in Minnesota and snapped a three-game losing streak by squeezing out a 6-5 victory on Tuesday afternoon. Aside from Nelson, one other constant on Milwaukee’s pitching staff is closer Jeremy Jeffress, who earned his fifth save in as many chances Tuesday. Conversely, the Twins are feeling the absence of injured closer Glen Perkins, with fill-in Kevin Jepsen already saddled with three losses. Rookie slugger Byung-ho Park has homered in back-to-back games and three times in the past four contests for Minnesota.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (0-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-1, 2.79)

Milone stayed out too long in his last start versus the Los Angeles Angels and unraveled in the seventh inning, giving up a homer, a walk and another homer to wind up with a no-decision after giving up four runs on eight hits. It was the second straight start in which Milone served up a pair of homers, taking the loss at Kansas City in his season debut. Milone had a stellar outing at Milwaukee last year with six scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Nelson has been a model of consistency on the young season, pitching at least six innings while permitting two earned runs in each of his three turns. The 26-year-old Oregon native has surrendered a total of 12 hits over 19 1/3 innings but he has struggled with his control, allowing four walks in each of his last two outings. Nelson, who has never faced the Twins, needs to work on keeping the ball in the park after giving up four homers in his three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers LF Ryan Braun is 4-for-6 in the series and has seven RBIs over his past four games.

2. Twins DH Joe Mauer, who turned 33 Tuesday, had his nine-game hitting streak snapped.

3. Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett is 4-for-8 with three doubles in the series, including the game-winning RBI in the ninth on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Twins 2