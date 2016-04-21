Preview: Twins at Brewers

The familiar confines of Miller Park put a jolt in the offense of the Milwaukee Brewers, who wrap up a four-game, home-and-home interleague series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee rolled up a season-high run total in a 10-5 victory over the Twins on Wednesday after returning from an eight-game road trip.

The middle of Brewers’ lineup did the bulk of the damage in their second straight win over Minnesota, with the Nos. 3-6 hitters accounting for eight hits, six runs and seven RBIs. Ryan Braun is 6-for-9 with four RBIs, four runs and four walks in the three games against the Twins while Chris Carter has recorded five RBIs in the last two contests. Oswaldo Arcia is heating up for Minnesota, going 8-for-20 with two homers and five RBIs over his last five games, while Eddie Rosario has gone deep in back-to-back contests. Ricky Nolasco looks to salvage a split for the Twins when he opposes struggling Milwaukee right-hander Taylor Jungmann.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (0-0, 3.21 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (0-2, 9.00)

Although he was not as sharp as in his impressive season debut, Nolasco managed to go seven innings while giving four runs -- all in the second frame - and nine hits in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The 33-year-old Californian also worked seven frames on the road versus reigning World Series champion Kansas City on April 10, permitting only one run and five hits. Nolasco is 3-3 with a brutal 7.20 ERA and .328 batting average against in nine career starts versus the Brewers.

Following a decent season debut against San Francisco in which he did not factor in the decision, Jungmann has been knocked around in consecutive road losses to National League Central rivals St. Louis and Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old native of Texas was tagged for four runs and eight hits over six innings versus the Pirates last time out after getting shelled for eight runs over two-plus frames in his previous turn. Jungmann was superb at home as a rookie in 2015, posting a 5-2 record and 2.21 ERA in nine starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins DH Joe Mauer has reach base in all 15 games this season.

2. Carter is making the most of his 12 hits on the season - four have left the park and five have gone for doubles.

3. Minnesota OF Danny Santana (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Friday and is eligible to come off the disabled list three days later.

