Twins 8, Brewers 1

MILWAUKEE -- Miguel Sano had three hits and three RBI and Ricky Nolasco went seven innings as the Minnesota Twins posted their first road victory of the season, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Thursday afternoon at Miller Park.

Sano reached base on each of his four trips to the plate.

He got the Twins on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, made it 3-1 when he drove in Brian Dozier with a base hit in the third and added an insurance run with a two-out, solo home run in the seventh off Carlos Torres.

The Twins had plenty of opportunities to do more damage against Brewers starter Taylor Jungmann, who allowed four hits but walked six and was charged with three runs in four-plus innings.

Joe Mauer drew two walks against Jungmann and led off the fifth with a ground-rule double to left.

Jungmann followed by walking Sano before giving way to left-hander Chris Capuano, who loaded the bases with a single by Eddie Rosario before striking out Eduardo Escobar and getting John Ryan Murphy to bounce into a double play.

Sano provided all the support that Nolasco needed.

The right-hander worked seven innings for his third straight start and held Milwaukee to four hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Two of the hits came in the first inning when the Brewers made it 2-1 with doubles by Domingo Santana and Ryan Braun.

But Nolasco made quick work of Milwaukee after that, retiring 18 of the next 21 batters before Alex Presley’s pinch-single with one out in the seventh drove him from the game.

Dozier added a two-run homer in the eighth and the Twins scored twice in the ninth to close out the win.

NOTES: Twins manager Paul Molitor gave 3B Jorge Polanco his first start of the season, allowing Eduardo Nunez to get a day off. Polanco was batting .286 with an RBI and a stolen base in four games for Triple-A Rochester when he was recalled Tuesday. ... Molitor also gave C Kurt Suzuki a day off. Suzuki was struck on the head Wednesday by a foul tip and reported some numbness in his face, but he passed the league’s concussion protocol, Molitor said. ... OF Alex Presley arrived Thursday morning in Milwaukee and joined the Brewers after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs the night before. Presley will share time in center with Thursday starter Ramon Flores and Kirk Nieuwenhuis. ... Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said injured pitchers Matt Garza (shoulder), Will Smith (Knee) and Corey Knebel (oblique) have been making progress in their rehabs but are all a long way from getting back on a mound.