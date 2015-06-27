Big first inning helps Brewers beat Twins

MILWAUKEE -- Kyle Lohse’s season has been nothing short of miserable, but the Milwaukee Brewers may have found a way to get the veteran right-hander back on track: All they have to do is give him a giant first-inning lead.

The Brewers did just that Friday, scoring six off right-hander Trevor May in the first, en route to a 10-4 rout of the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.

“It was fun,” said Lohse, who came into the game 0-5 with a 7.59 ERA in his last six starts. “It’s good to see us jump on somebody early like that, give yourself some breathing room. Especially on a night when I wasn’t the sharpest, but I battled through it and got us deep enough in the game with the lead.”

Lohse put the Brewers in a very early hole, allowing a leadoff home run to second baseman Brian Dozier in the top of the first. He needed 30 pitches, but got out of the first without any further damage.

Milwaukee got the run back quickly, tying the game when left fielder Gerardo Parra answered with a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the inning.

The Brewers followed with three consecutive hits, going ahead on right fielder Ryan Braun’s RBI single. May botched a ground ball by center fielder Carlos Gomez that allowed another run to score, and after getting third baseman Aramis Ramirez to line out to third, served up a two-run single to shortstop Jean Segura.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett followed with a base hit to bring up Lohse, who kept the inning going by reaching on a fielder’s choice.

That would be it for May, who was charged with six runs on six hits while recording just one out.

”There was a couple good pitches hit,“ he said. ”I had a couple of opportunities to kind of, at least one big opportunity to help myself out and I didn’t make the play.

“You got to do everything you can to limit the damage and I didn’t limit any of it.”

Minnesota manager Paul Molitor turned to highly touted prospect Alex Meyer, who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Rochester. Meyer quickly recorded the final two outs to escape the inning, but was tagged for four runs in the second, including home runs by Ramirez and Gennett.

“It was what it was,” Meyer said. “Obviously, I was excited to be out there. The adrenaline was flowing. I got the first two out and felt good. Next inning, I struggled a little bit but it was a huge learning process for me. Obviously, if you leave one over the middle of the plate to guys here, it’s going to get hit.”

Lohse, meanwhile, settled down from his rocky first inning and made it through six. He allowed four runs - including the home run by Dozier and a two-run shot in the sixth by Trevor Plouffe -- on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

“He was able to just go out and pitch,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They made him work hard the first couple of innings but he got us through six. He did his job.”

The victory was Lohse’s first ever against the Twins, with whom he spent his first 5 1/2 major league seasons. He has now beaten all 30 active MLB teams during his 15-year career; one of 14 pitchers to accomplish the feat.

“It’s pretty cool,” Lohse said. “These guys tell me that I‘m old and I’ve been around, but that’s only the third time I’ve faced them so it’s not like I’ve faced them a whole bunch of times and haven’t beaten them. It’s an accomplishment I‘m proud of. I’ve been around and that proves I’ve had some longevity and done some things in this game. So I’ll go home happy about that.”

NOTES: Minnesota placed OF Byron Buxton on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb and recalled INF Danny Santana from Triple-A Rochester. Manager Paul Molitor said Santana would take extra work in the outfield and would be used there if necessary. ... The Twins also recalled RHP Alex Meyer from Triple-A Rochester Friday, where he was 3-3 with a 5.11 ERA in 17 games. ... Twins RHP Nicky Nolasco’s rehab from an ankle injury suffered a setback Friday when he couldn’t complete a throwing session. “It did not go well,” Molitor said. ... The Brewers are a major-league-worst 13-25 at home this season and are averaging just 2.3 runs per game in their last seven at Miller Park. ... CF Carlos Gomez and 3B Aramis Ramirez returned to Milwaukee’s starting lineup Friday; both were given a day off Thursday against the Mets.