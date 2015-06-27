Hunter’s two homers, double power Twins

MILWAUKEE -- Saturday was Torii Hunter’s 1,300th game with Minnesota and he marked the occasion in grand fashion, belting two home runs and adding a double to lead the Twins to a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

“Yesterday, I felt good,” Hunter said. “I was 0-for-4, but I swung the bat pretty well. I took the positive from that and just carried it over to today. I got lucky. I just happened to hit the ball where nobody was at, which was out of the park.”

Hunter came into the game among the Twins’ home run leaders but had only hit two since May 14 and was batting .211 in 21 June games.

“He’s been incredibly consistent with his approach to his at-bats,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “There’s been times when the results have dipped a little bit. Trying to monitor him and where he’s at physically. But I think he’s been getting enough (rest) to where I still feel that he thinks he’s strong.”

Hunter’s multi-homer game was the 18th of his career, but a three-run homer by left fielder Eduardo Escobar set the tone for Minnesota.

With the Twins trailing 1-0, Hunter started the fifth with a double to left. Catcher Chris Herrmann followed with a walk to bring up Escobar, who fouled off three straight 1-1 pitches before connecting on a fastball for his fourth home run of the season.

“I threw breaking balls to him and he fouled them off,” Garza said. “I tried to go in, but I missed my spot. That’s it.”

After Gibson retired the Brewers in order in the bottom of the inning, Minnesota struck again in the sixth.

First baseman Joe Mauer led off the inning with a single before third baseman Trevor Plouffe bounced into a double play.

Mauer originally was ruled safe, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell challenged the call, which was overturned. Hunter followed with his ninth home run of the season, giving the Twins a 4-1 lead.

Counsell pinch-hit for Garza to open the bottom of the sixth. Garza allowed four runs, five hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings.

“I beat myself. That’s all it was,” said Garza, 0-3 with an 8.50 ERA in last three starts. “I felt good the first four, but for some reason I can’t get away from that big inning.”

Gibson, meanwhile, snapped a three-start losing streak and posted his first victory since May 24, holding the Brewers to two runs, six hits and a walk while striking out three in 6 2/3 innings.

”Just attacking the zone and not being so fine was pretty important,“ Gibson said. ”If my stuff’s moving and I have good command of it, then I can afford to use a little bit more of the plate (on the) first pitch.

“Especially if they’re not going to be aggressive, there’s no point in flirting with the edge of the plate and giving the umpire a chance to have that 50-50 call on the line.”

Hunter struck again in the ninth, hitting a solo shot off right-hander Corey Knebel, and Twins left-hander Glen Perkins worked a perfect ninth for his 24th save in as many chances this season.

NOTES: With OFs Byron Buxton and Aaron Hicks out with because of injuries, Minnesota manager Paul Molitor put Eddie Rosario in center field Saturday. Rosario had played 180 minor league games at the position, including 11 this year for Triple-A Rochester before being recalled on May 4, when LF Oswaldo Arcia went on the disabled list. ... Molitor also gave Danny Santana a start at shortstop. He was recalled from Rochester on Friday. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell gave RF Ryan Braun a day off Saturday. Braun had played 20 consecutive games since missing two earlier this month to have his injured right thumb treated. ... Gerardo Parra started in right field in place of Braun, while Shane Peterson got the start in left. ... The series concludes Sunday with Twins LHP Tommy Milone (4-1, 3.59 ERA) taking on Milwaukee RHP Mike Fiers (3-7, 4.39 ERA).