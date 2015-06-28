Braun, Lind homers lead Brewera past Twins

MILWAUKEE -- Home runs have been hard to come by this season for the Milwaukee Brewers, especially at home where they had been out-homered by a whopping margin so far this season.

The power outage also has been noticeable in the late innings, but Milwaukee bucked the trend on both issues Sunday, getting two-run home runs from Ryan Braun and Adam Lind in the eighth inning, fueling a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

“It doesn’t matter how you win it, it just matters that you win,” Braun said. “Obviously, we haven’t won many games at all, especially at home, so it’s nice to get back on the winning side of things.”

Stymied through six by Twins left-hander Tommy Milone, Milwaukee tied the game at 1-1 in the seventh on Gerardo Parra’s pinch-hit RBI single off right-hander Blaine Boyer.

Lefty Will Smith (4-0) worked around a two-out walk in the eighth, preserving the tie with the meat of Milwaukee’s order due up in the bottom of the inning.

With right-hander Casey Fien pitching, Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy got things started in the eighth with a walk. Braun followed and worked back from 0-2 to an even count before sending a slider to center for his team-leading 15th home run of the season.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez kept things going with a single to left bringing up Lind, who connected on a 3-2 slider to give the Brewers a 5-1 lead.

Right-hander Francisco Rodriguez came on to work the ninth and quickly pitched himself into trouble, walking third baseman Trevor Plouffe, then giving up a two-run home run to right fielder Torii Hunter -- his third in the last two games.

Rodriguez retired the next two batters, but gave up two singles to put runners at the corners and bringing up second baseman Brian Dozier, who struck out to end the game.

The Brewers’ late rally spoiled a solid start by Milone, who struck out seven and allowed a pair of hits over his six scoreless innings.

“Tommy was solid,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We had a little frustration at times with certain pitches, but I think that was going both ways. He put up a lot of zeroes for us and gave us a chance. It was looking good, but the Brewers have played us tough, winning four of six.”

In his last five starts, Milone is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA with seven walks and 22 strikeouts since he was brought back from Triple-A Rochester on June 3.

“Coming back up, there were some things I needed to work on,” Milone said. “Being more aggressive, I feel like I’ve been able to do that and it’s helped since I’ve got back up.”

Mike Fiers went seven innings for the Brewers, allowing four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

“It was just big that we could get a win and win the series,” Fiers said. “I kind of build off that and focus on the next game. We just want to keep playing consistently and make it hard for the other team. I think that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve definitely been playing well so it’s good to get a win.”

The Twins’ only run against Fiers came in the seventh, on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Eduardo Escobar.

NOTES: After splitting the first two games, both teams were going for a series victory. The Brewers have gone 7-12-2 in series play this season while the Twins are 13-11-1. ... Milwaukee is 15-26 at home this season, in large part because the Brewers had been out-homered 67-38 entering Sunday’s game. ... Entering play Sunday, Twins starting pitchers had posted a combined 2.77 ERA in their last 10 games, the fourth-best mark in baseball during that stretch. For the season, Minnesota’s rotation is fourth in the American League with a 3.87 ERA. ... Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy has thrown out nine of the last 18 runners trying to steal against him. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor was honored with a bobblehead giveaway Sunday. Molitor spent the first 15 years of his career with the Brewers and had his number retired by the team in 1999.