Brewers top Twins in return game after long trip

MILWAUKEE -- There is nothing quite like home cooking for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Back home after a 10-day, three-city swing, the Brewers rode home runs from Chris Carter, Aaron Hill and Domingo Santana to a 10-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

Milwaukee’s 10 runs represented a season-high as did the Brewers’ 13 hits. Ryan Braun had two of them, giving him nine in his last five games. Braun also walked twice, scored twice and drove in his 11th RBI of the season.

In all, six Brewers finished with two hits on the day. Carter drove in three with an RBI double in the fourth then helped break the game open with a two-run homer in the seventh, his fourth of the season.

Hill came into the game struggling at the plate, but snapped out of the slump with two hits including his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth that broke a 4-4 tie, while Santana added an exclamation point to his day with a solo home run in the eighth.

The late show of power helped take the load off Jimmy Nelson, who improved to 3-1 on the year after holding the Twins to four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings of work.

“He was good again tonight,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought his stuff was really good. ... know the line-score doesn’t look exactly like you want it with the ten hits. One walk only tonight. I thought he pitched well tonight.”

Minnesota got on the board in the second with an RBI double by Eduardo Nunez, but the Brewers tied it up in the fourth on an RBI double by Carter then made it a three-run game when Lucroy drove in a pair with a double in the fifth.

Nelson, though, gave the lead up in the sixth on home runs to Oswaldo Arcia and Eddie Rosario. He struck out Kurt Suzuki trend the threat and Hill came through in the bottom of the inning, leading off with a home run off Ryan Pressly (1-1).

“That was huge from Hilly there in the bottom of the sixth,” Nelson said. “He is a great guy to have on the team. I was happy to see him get one. We kept the foot to gas there at the end and that is huge.”

Nelson retired the first two Minnesota batters in the seventh then gave way after allowing a double to Brian Dozier.

Counsell turned to lefty Carlos Torres, who loaded the bases by walking Joe Mauer and Sano on eight straight pitches but escaped any damage when he struck out Arcia on three pitches.

“You are going to be careful with Mauer in that situation,” Counsell said. “But I thought he made some good pitches to Sano, some close pitches to Sano... that weren’t called strikes. He made great pitches to Arcia.”

The floodgates opened in the bottom of the inning.

Braun led off with a walk then scored when Lucroy singled and advanced on an error by Arcia, making it 6-4. Lucroy scored on Carters home run. Hill followed with his second hit of the day then moved to second on his first stolen base of the year and scored when Ramon Flores singled for his second hit of the day.

“We’ve really answered on some big innings from other teams in close games,” Counsell said.

Santana opened the eighth with his second homer of the year and Minnesota added one more in the ninth on an RBI single by Joe Mauer but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Twins, who remain winless on the season away from Target Field.

“The loss is frustrating because we had chances,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “You’re battling to find a way to get even with a few innings to play. Sloppiness always concerns a manager. When you don’t execute, you know errors are part of the game, but you like to clean that up as best you can.”

NOTES: The Brewers are batting .349 (30-for-86) over their last eight games after posting a .163 average in their first seven. ... Minnesota is still looking for its first road victory of the season. The Twins have dropped their first seven games away from Target Field, where they have gone 4-4 in 2016. Minnesota hasn’t won a road game since defeating the Indians on Oct. 1 of last season. ... Milwaukee’s 10 runs and 13 hits represented season-highs.