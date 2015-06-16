Cardinals 3, Twins 2

ST. LOUIS -- After allowing 10 runs in his previous start, a bounce-back outing was in the cards for John Lackey.

Throwing eight solid innings Monday night, Lackey paced the St. Louis Cardinals to their fourth consecutive win, a 3-2 decision over the Minnesota Twins at sold-out Busch Stadium.

Lackey (5-4) gave up five hits and two runs, walked one and fanned six. Working with six days of rest after his Sunday start against Kansas City was rained out, Lackey threw 100 pitches, 74 for strikes. He was hit hard at Colorado on June 8.

Minnesota finally got to Lackey in the seventh on a two-out, RBI single from catcher Kurt Suzuki, then closed within a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Brian Dozier.

However, Kevin Siegrist, pitching the ninth in place of normal St. Louis closer Trevor Rosenthal, picked up his second save as third baseman Matt Carpenter made a diving catch on Suzuki’s liner for the last out with the tying run at first.

Twins starter Trevor May (4-5) allowed five hits and three runs over five innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

While Minnesota (34-29) ate its sixth loss in seven games, the Cardinals (42-21) upped their home record to a major-league-best 25-7.

After a 20-minute rain delay before the first pitch, neither team put a hitter on base until St. Louis left fielder Randal Grichuk tripled off the left-center-field wall to lead off the bottom of the third. Center fielder Jon Jay followed with a bloop single over a drawn-in infield for a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals made it 3-0 in the fourth with their first back-to-back homers of the year.

First baseman Mark Reynolds whacked a 410-foot shot into the Minnesota bullpen in left field for his fifth of the year.

Catcher Yadier Molina then broke a homer drought of 343 at-bats with a line drive into the Twins bullpen, his first long ball since June 27, 2014, at Dodger Stadiu,.

NOTES: St. Louis announced that it would make up Sunday’s postponement with the Kansas City Royals at 6:15 p.m. on July 23. It was a mutual open date for both teams, putting neither in violation of playing more than 20 consecutive days. ... Minnesota RF Torii Hunter returned to the lineup after serving his two-game suspension for a tirade following his ejection Wednesday night from a 7-2 loss to the Royals. He went 0-for-3. ... OF Nick Plummer and RHP Jake Woodford, both first-round draft picks last week, were among 19 players to sign minor league deals with the Cardinals on Monday. Plummer took batting practice with the team.