Preview: Twins at Giants

The San Francisco Giants on Friday begin a six-game homestand when they meet the Minnesota Twins for the first time since 2011. San Francisco swept three contests from Cleveland in its previous interleague encounters this season after going 6-14 against the American League in 2013. The Giants arrived home later than expected Thursday when their game in Colorado was suspended 2-2 in the sixth inning after a pair of rain delays totalling nearly three hours made for a long day.

Minnesota was off Thursday after beginning its five-game road trip with a two-game sweep in San Diego, and is 7-2 in its last nine contests. The Twins (23-21) are two games over .500 for the first time this season and their starters have posted a 2.43 ERA in the last six games. Kyle Gibson contributed to the run by snapping a four-start winless streak (0-3) in his last turn and opposes San Francisco’s Tim Lincecum, who is coming off a loss despite recording a quality start.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NBC Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.20 ERA) vs. Giants RH Tim Lincecum (3-3, 4.74)

Gibson yielded one run and six hits in seven innings of Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over Seattle on Friday, his second strong performance in his last three starts after pitching seven shutout innings and receiving a no-decision in a 1-0 victory at Cleveland on May 5. The 26-year-old Greenfield, Ind., native began 3-0 before losing his next three decisions while allowing a combined 18 runs and 26 hits in 11 2/3 frames. Gibson is 0-2 with a 7.84 ERA in two career interleague starts.

Lincecum allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings of San Francisco’s 5-0 setback to Miami on Saturday while recording his second consecutive quality start. The 29-year-old Bellevue, Wash., native is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two outings against Atlanta this season, but 1-3, 6.06 in his other seven turns. Lincecum defeated the Twins 2-1 on June 23, 2011 in his only appearance against them, striking out 12 in seven shutout innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Lincecum is 46-39 with a 3.43 ERA in 117 home appearances - all starts; 46-34, 3.59 in 113 road outings (112 starts).

2. Minnesota C Joe Mauer is hitting .334 in 162 interleague games - the fifth-best average all-time and second among active players to Baltimore’s Nick Markakis (.337).

3. The Giants have won five of the nine meetings while the teams have split six encounters in San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Twins 2