Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins avoided a three-game sweep in their season-opening series in Chicago thanks to some timely hitting and a surprise explosion from Chris Colabello. The Twins will look for back-to-back wins when they open a three-game series at the Cleveland Indians on Friday. The Indians took two of three in a rain-interrupted series at Oakland to begin the campaign and got strong work from the bullpen in the set.

Cleveland’s bullpen allowed one earned run in 11 2/3 total innings in Oakland, and new closer John Axford picked up a pair of saves without surrendering a hit in two innings. Minnesota’s pen was not quite as strong, as Glen Perkins blew his first save opportunity on Wednesday and Anthony Swarzak yielded four runs while recording one out in a wild win Thursday. The Twins are committed to keeping Joe Mauer healthy this season and the All-Star got a turn at designated hitter Thursday while Colabello made the start at first and drove in a career-high six runs.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (2013: 5-13, 5.19 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (2013: 2-3, 3.12)

Pelfrey returned from Tommy John surgery in 2013 and battled through some inconsistency in his first season in the American League. The 30-year-old managed one win in his last 14 starts and posted a 7.45 ERA in September. Pelfrey was at his best in three starts against Cleveland last season, going 1-0 while holding the Indians to a total of four runs in 16 2/3 innings.

Salazar burst onto the scene at the end of 2013 and earned himself the start in the wild-card playoff game against Tampa Bay - a 4-0 loss. The 24-year-old Dominican was held to a strict pitch count after being recalled last August and will be monitored carefully again early in the season. Salazar endured one of his few rough outings against Minnesota on Aug. 12, surrendering home runs to Brian Dozier and Trevor Plouffe in a 3-0 setback.

WALK-OFFS

1. Plouffe is 6-for-13 with five RBIs through three games.

2. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

3. Mauer recorded his first hit Thursday and is 1-for-12.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 3