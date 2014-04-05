Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have carried over the fighting spirit they displayed all last season to the first four games of 2014 with two come-from-behind wins and another in the ninth. The Indians, who made the playoffs for the first time in six years in 2013, will look to start making things easier on themselves more often when they host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Cleveland won 51 of 81 games at home last season and beat the visiting Twins 7-2 on Friday to start 2014 the right way.

The Indians swept Minnesota in the final four games of last season to clinch a postseason berth and have produced 45 runs during a seven-game win streak against the Twins. Cleveland has plenty of depth on offense, but will need pitchers such as Saturday’s starter Carlos Carrasco to step up. The Twins had the second-worst ERA in the majors last season and have surrendered 28 runs in the first four contests.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (2013: 2-4, 6.53 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (2013: 1-4, 6.75)

Gibson gets a chance to begin the season in the rotation and develop at the major-league level after making 10 starts last season. The 26-year-old allowed two or fewer runs in three of his first five starts last season before struggling in his last five. Gibson gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Indians last August without getting a decision and Indians infielder Mike Aviles was 2-of-2 against him.

Carrasco, who was acquired in the Cliff Lee trade in 2009, won a spot in the rotation during the spring while allowing nine earned runs over 15 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old from Venezuela missed the entire 2012 season after Tommy John surgery and was used as a starter and a reliever last season. Carrasco yielded seven runs in nine innings against Minnesota in two outings (0-1) last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians CF Nyjer Morgan, replacing the injured Michael Bourn, notched his first two hits with the team and his second RBI on Friday.

2. Ron Gardenhire needs one victory to join Tom Kelly as the second Twins manager to reach 1,000.

3. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley batted .364 with runners in scoring position and two outs last season and delivered a two-run single in the same situation Friday.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 3