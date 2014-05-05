Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians looked like they were ready to begin a nice winning streak until a blown save ruined their chances for a series sweep. The Indians will try to pick themselves up and start a new positive string when they host the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a four-game set on Monday. Cleveland was cruising along behind a career day from Corey Kluber on Sunday before John Axford surrendered a three-run homer in the ninth for a 4-3 loss.

The Twins got three straight strong starts in taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend but ended the series on a down note despite the 5-2 win when Joe Mauer left Sunday’s game with back spasms. Mauer, who is day-to-day, was just starting to heat up with a homer and four RBIs in Saturday’s 6-1 win. The Indians had surrendered a total of one run in the previous 20 innings in their series with the White Sox’s league-leading offense before Axford’s meltdown in the ninth but Cleveland remains in last place in the AL Central at 13-18.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnsota) SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.34 ERA) vs. Indians RH Zach McAllister (3-2, 3.82)

The league seems to be catching up to Gibson, who is settling into his first full season in the rotation and has allowed a total of 12 runs on 19 hits over 9 2/3 innings in back-to-back losses. The 26-year-old had not surrendered more than one run in any of his first three turns. Gibson made his season debut at Cleveland on April 5 and allowed one run on three hits and four walks in five innings to pick up the win.

McAllister is slowing down as well with back-to-back losses, allowing a total of nine runs - eight earned - in 9 1/3 frames. The Illinois native had yielded one run over 13 2/3 frames in his previous two turns. McAllister is 2-3 with a 3.71 ERA in six career starts against the Twins and is hoping to miss Mauer, who is 4-for-9 with four RBIs off McAllister in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians CF Michael Bourn (hamstring) missed Sunday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has scored 11 runs in the last nine games, including five in the last two.

3. Cleveland C George Kottaras hit a pair of home runs in his team debut on Sunday, taking the roster spot of Yan Gomes (paternity leave).

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 3