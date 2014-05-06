Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians suddenly have some questions at the back of the bullpen. The Indians will try to overcome back-to-back poor outings from closer John Axford when they host the Minnesota Twins in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday. Axford allowed a three-run homer in the ninth to blow a save against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday and followed it up by surrendering a solo shot in the 10th inning of Monday’s series opener.

Eduardo Escobar’s drive to right was the lone run scored in the series opener as Twins pitching held Cleveland to a total of three hits. The Indians had dropped six straight before taking the first two from the White Sox over the weekend but have endured two straight crushing setbacks as Axford searches for the form that resulted in six straight scoreless appearances prior to Sunday. Minnesota has won three straight to pull back to .500 at 15-15.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Samuel Deduno (0-1, 2.89 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (2012: 5-8, 6.36)

Deduno is moving into the rotation spot vacated by right-hander Mike Pelfrey (groin) after making his first seven appearances in relief. The Dominican Republic native stretched out with four innings in each of his last two games, allowing three runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his most recent turn. Deduno has made six of his seven career appearances against Cleveland as a starter and is 3-2 with a 3.89 ERA against the division rivals.

Tomlin was given the nod over prospect Trevor Bauer after capping his string of 20 consecutive scoreless innings at Triple-A with a 10-strikeout, three-hit shutout on Thursday. Tomlin underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2012 and made just one relief appearance in 2013. Tomlin has never had much success against Minnesota, going 1-3 with a 7.67 ERA in six games - five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians are expected to return C George Kottaras to the minors to make roster space for Tomlin.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer (lower back spasms) sat out Monday and is day-to-day.

3. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn (left hamstring) has missed the last two games and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 5