Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians will try to build off a strong 2014 debut by Josh Tomlin when they host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series. Cleveland prevailed 4-2 on Tuesday after Tomlin, recovered from Tommy John elbow surgery, earned his first victory since 2012 with 6 2/3 solid innings. Minnesota’s Joe Mauer missed the last two games with lower back spasms, and the six-time All-Star said he won’t play Wednesday, but hopes to resume light baseball activities.

Cleveland’s John Axford, who was 9-for-10 in save opportunities prior to blowing one Sunday and losing Monday after yielded game-winning homers each game, was given Tuesday off as Bryan Shaw earned his first save of the season and fourth of his career. Indians manager Terry Francona, though, told reporters: “(Axford‘s) our closer. When you start running from guys as opposed to trying to get them back to where they need to be, that can be unsettling for a team.” Minnesota’s Ricky Nolasco lost 3-0 to Baltimore on Friday - his first complete game since Sept. 9, 2012 - and opposes fireballer Danny Salazar, coming off his first victory of the season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (2-3, 5.82 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (1-3, 5.93)

Nolasco yielded nine hits while striking out six against the Orioles on Friday after allowing a combined 11 runs in 21 hits in his two previous turns - both on the road. “Just trying to go out there and give us some innings and a chance to win,” the 31-year-old Corona, Calif., native told reporters. Nolasco, who is 1-2 with an 8.72 ERA, .400 batting average against and 2.12 WHIP in three road starts, allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings of Minnesota’s 10-7 victory at Cleveland on April 6.

Salazar allowed five runs (three earned), seven hits and struck out six - including four in a row - in five innings of Cleveland’s 12-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native has recorded 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings and 102 in 82 1/3 career frames. Salazar received a no-decision in the Indians’ 7-2 victory over the Twins on April 4 after yielding two runs and striking out four in five innings, and is 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA in two starts versus Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians CF Michael Bourn (left hamstring) missed his third straight game Tuesday, but said he is optimistic he’ll play soon.

2. Mauer is hitting .342 with nine homers and 60 RBIs in 120 career games against Cleveland.

3. To make room for Tomlin on the roster, the Indians on Tuesday designated C George Kottaras for assignment.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Twins 2