Preview: Twins at Indians (Game 2)

The Cleveland Indians were able to get away with meager run support as they were making a playoff push in late August, but their offensive woes have cost them in September. The Indians, who conclude their three-game home set with a doubleheader against the Twins on Wednesday, closed August by winning seven of eight despite scoring three runs or fewer five times. Cleveland has failed to top the three-run mark seven times this month and suffered four of its five September losses in those games.

The Indians trail Kansas City by 5 1/2 games in the American League Central and also are 4 1/2 behind Detroit in the race for the second wild card, making the final two games of this series following Wednesday’s rainout critical as they hit the road for 10 in a row starting Friday. Minnesota won for only the fourth time in its last 16 games in the opener, getting all of its hits and runs off Indians starter Trevor Bauer over a span of four at-bats in a 4-3 victory. Despite being 20 games below .500, the last-place Twins (62-82) are 30-31 in the division and have split 14 meetings with Cleveland.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-10, 5.87 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (2-3, 3.71)

After getting pounded for season highs in runs (eight) and hits (12) in his previous turn, Nolasco rebounded with a decent effort in Friday’s 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three runs (two earned) over five frames in a no-decision. The 2001 fourth-round pick is winless since May 30 on the road, where he is 2-5 with a 7.08 ERA in 12 outings this season. One of Nolasco’s setbacks during his four-game losing streak came opposite House when he allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings on Aug. 20 in a 5-0 home loss to Cleveland.

House held his own in his head-to-head duel with Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale on Friday, permitting one run on seven hits while striking out seven in as many innings in a no-decision during Cleveland’s 2-1 victory. The 24-year-old rookie has yielded only one run in each of his last two turns and been sharp at home, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in six appearances (five starts). House has faced the Twins twice in 2014, securing his first and only win during his four-game unbeaten streak after tossing 5 1/3 scoreless frames on Aug. 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota has scored a major league-leading 202 runs since the beginning of August.

2. Indians All-Star LF Michael Brantley, who saw his 12-game hitting streak halted Tuesday, is 1-for-22 in his last six games against Minnesota.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is a career .341 hitter in 124 games against Cleveland and 7-for-16 at Progressive Field this season.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 2