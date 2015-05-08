Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins look to stay on the winning track when they travel to Cleveland to open up a three-game set against the Indians on Friday. The Twins have won seven of their last eight games, including a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, to finish 8-3 on their 11-game homestand, and have scored 12 or more runs three times during that span.

Minnesota is three games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2010 campaign and hopes to stay hot by beating the Indians for the third time in four tries this season. Cleveland has alternated wins and losses over its last eight contests as it searches for some consistency in the opener of a six-game homestand. The Indians dropped two of their three games against the Kansas City Royals after managing just four hits in the 7-4 loss on Thursday as Corey Kluber fell to 0-5 on the year. The Tribe have scored nine or more runs in each of their last three wins but have given up five or more in their last three setbacks and they hope to turn their fortunes around by winning their first series since the opening week of the season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey (2-0, 2.63 ERA) vs Indians RHP Trevor Bauer (2-0, 3.38)

Pelfrey looks to bounce back from his shortest outing of the season after giving up five hits and two earned runs over 3 1/3 innings as he settled for a no-decision in the 13-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The 31-year-old has already faced the Indians this year, giving up one run and three hits over five innings but had to be content with a no-decision in the 5-4 loss on April 11. Pelfrey aims to continue his dominance of Cleveland outfielder Michael Brantley, who is 2-for-13 against the right-hander.

Bauer hopes to rebound from his shakiest outing of the season after allowing seven hits and six earned runs before being yanked in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 3. The fourth-year pro struck out 26 batters in his first three starts but has fanned just three in his last two outings - both no-decisions. Bauer looks to earn his first victory over the Twins as he is 0-2 with a 5.47 ERA in four career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins LF Eduardo Escobar is 7-for-14 with seven RBIs in his last four games.

2. The Indians are 6-14 against fellow AL Central teams.

3. Minnesota DH Kennys Vargas is 4-for-8 with one home run and three RBIs in his career against Bauer.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 4