Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins hope to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games and complete the sweep of the host Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon. The Twins have scored 16 runs in the first two games of the series following a 7-4 victory on Saturday and have racked up 10 or more hits in nine of their last 12 contests.

Minnesota outfielder Torii Hunter continues to swing a hot bat after going 3-for-5 on Saturday and is 7-for-9 with two home runs and five RBIs in his last two games. The Indians look to halt a three-game losing skid after allowing seven or more runs for the third consecutive time. Cleveland has dropped 10 of its last 14 games as the Tribe search for answers after losing their second straight series and seventh overall. The Indians have lost four of their five games against the Twins this year and sit in the American League Central cellar thanks to a 6-16 record against division opponents.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FS North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Trevor May (2-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (3-1, 3.81)

May suffered his first loss since April 13 despite surrendering just two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 2-1 setback to the Oakland Athletics on May 5. The second-year pro has won two of his three career starts against the Indians and has already notched a victory against the Tribe this season after giving up one earned run in a 7-2 triumph on April 19. May hopes to continue his dominance of Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana, who is 1-for-8 (.125) against the young righty.

Salazar looks to bounce back from his first loss of the season after giving up five hits and four earned runs in a 5-3 setback to the Kansas City Royals on May 5. The 25-year-old has fanned at least seven batters in every start in 2015 and has 37 strikeouts compared to just five walks, but has allowed a home run in each of those outings. Salazar is 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA in five career starts versus Minnesota and is coming off a 10-strikeout performance in the 4-2 win against the Twins on April 18.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hunter is one of only two opposing players to have 20 or more home runs in Cleveland.

2. Minnesota 2B Trevor Plouffe is expected to rejoin the team on Sunday after missing Saturday’s game due to family issues.

3. Indians DH Nick Swisher is 5-for-8 with a double in the series.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 5