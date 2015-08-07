Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins unceremoniously have seen the bottom fall out and were pushed from the postseason picture after losing 14 of their last 18 contests. The tumbling Twins look to regain their footing when they being a three-game series against the host Cleveland Indians on Friday.

Minnesota, which has fallen three games behind Toronto for the second wild-card spot in the American League, yielded nine runs in each of the final two contests of a four-game sweep by the Blue Jays. The Twins are an AL-worst 5-14 since the All-Star break, getting outscored by 39 runs in the process. Minnesota’s troubles will fall on deaf ears in Cleveland, which has dropped 10 of its last 14 to spiral into the cellar of the AL Central. The Indians had time to lick their wounds after their latest setback, allowing a three-run rally in the ninth inning to drop a 4-3 decision to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (5-7, 3.65 ERA) vs. Indians RH Cody Anderson (2-3, 3.38)

Pelfrey saw his winless stretch extend to nine outings despite scattering four hits over eight scoreless innings to receive a no-decision against Seattle on Sunday. The 31-year-old has struggled away from home, posting a 2-5 mark with a 5.68 ERA and an inflated 1.80 WHIP while allowing the opposition to bat .346 against him. Pelfrey improved to 2-1 in his career versus Cleveland on May 8 after permitting two runs on six hits in seven innings.

After posting four strong outings to begin his major-league career, Anderson fell to 0-2 with a gaudy 8.40 ERA in his last three starts following a tough showing versus Oakland on Saturday. The 24-year-old yielded four runs over 6 2/3 innings in the 5-1 loss to Athletics and has allowed 15 runs (14 earned) in his last three outings (15 frames). Anderson has permitted five homers in his last four games while issuing six walks in that span after only yielding one in his previous three.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe has two RBIs in each of his last two contests after failing to drive in a run in each of his previous five.

2. Cleveland rookie 3B Giovanny Urshela is just 3-for-24 in his last six games, with all three hits coming in a 2-0 victory over the Angels on Tuesday.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is just 2-for-22 in his last six contests overall, but is batting a blistering .335 in his career versus Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Indians 3