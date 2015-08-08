Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins slugged their way to victory in the series opener to temporarily stop the bleeding, but their pitching hasn’t looked too healthy after hemorrhaging nine runs in each of the last three games. The tumbling Twins look to regain their footing when Ervin Santana takes the mound in the second contest of a three-game series against the host Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Torii Hunter provided the final salvo in the slugfest, belting a solo homer in the ninth inning to cap his three-hit performance in Minnesota’s 10-9 victory on Friday. The veteran had been mired in a 1-for-17 performance in his previous six games, but is 6-for-12 with two homers against Saturday starter Trevor Bauer. While the Twins snapped a five-game skid with just their fifth win in 19 outings, Cleveland has dropped 11 of its last 15 to remain firmly entrenched in the cellar of the AL Central. Veteran corner infielder Chris Johnson could make his debut with the Indians after being acquired from Atlanta for Nick Swisher, Michael Bourn and cash considerations on Friday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (2-2, 3.89 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (8-8, 3.98)

After getting blitzed against Pittsburgh on July 29, Santana suffered his second straight setback on Monday despite allowing three runs on six hits in a 5-1 loss to Toronto. The 32-year-old Dominican has permitted two homers in each contest and eight in his six starts this season since returning from an 80-game suspension for performing-enhancement drugs. Santana has limped to a 3-9 career mark against Cleveland despite limiting the club to a .236 batting average.

Bauer saw his winless stretch extend to four outings on Sunday despite yielding just one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings of a no-decision versus Oakland. The 24-year-old didn’t do himself any favors by issuing four walks, a concern this season as he has allowed 52 free passes in 131 innings. Bauer hasn’t fared well in five career meetings with Minnesota, falling to 0-3 with a gaudy 6.07 ERA after permitting five runs in as many frames of a 9-3 loss on May 8.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota LF Eddie Rosario has eight triples this season, one shy of the team’s rookie record set by Tony Oliva (1964).

2. Cleveland rookie 3B Giovanny Urshela is 6-for-13 with three runs scored in his last three games after going 0-for-154 in his previous four contests.

3. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe has recorded two RBIs in each of his last three games after mustering a total of one in his previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, Indians 2