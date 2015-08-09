Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians attempt to post back-to-back victories for the first time this month when they host the Minnesota Twins in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday. Cleveland, which hasn’t won consecutive contests since capturing three in a row at the end of July, staged a 19-hit attack en route to a 17-4 triumph on Saturday.

Jerry Sands belted a pinch-hit grand slam and Abraham Almonte went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer in his debut with the Indians, who scored four or more runs in three different innings in winning for just the second time in seven games. Joe Mauer, Eddie Rosario and Kurt Suzuki went deep as Minnesota suffered its sixth loss in seven contests. The Twins fell four games behind Toronto for the second wild card in the American League as their record evened out at 55-55. Minnesota, which hosts the Indians for a three-game series next weekend, is 5-3 against AL Central-rival Cleveland this season.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (10-7, 4.14 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (6-12, 3.60)

Hughes’ winning streak ended at six games Tuesday at Toronto, where he yielded three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. It was the first loss for the 29-year-old Californian since he fell to Kansas City on June 8. Hughes, who has served up a league-high 27 homers, improved to 5-2 lifetime against the Indians on May 9 at Cleveland despite surrendering four runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 frames.

Kluber struggled for the second time in three outings Monday at Los Angeles, giving up five runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Angels. The 29-year-old reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was reached for six runs in seven frames by the Chicago White Sox on July 24 before rebounding with a complete-game triumph over Kansas City five days later. Kluber remained at 4-2 in 11 career starts against the Twins after settling for a no-decision at Minnesota on April 17, when he gave up two runs in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians have scored 26 runs over the first two games of the series after totaling 28 in their previous eight contests, a stretch that began with a 12-1 triumph over Kansas City on July 29.

2. Almonte, who was acquired from San Diego on July 31 and recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Saturday’s game, finished a triple shy of the cycle while 2B Jose Ramirez came up a homer short as he collected three RBIs.

3. Cleveland placed Cody Anderson on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique and recalled fellow RHP Shawn Armstrong, who struck out two in a perfect inning of relief in his major-league debut Saturday.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Indians 3