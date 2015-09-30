Preview: Twins at Indians (Game 1)

The Minnesota Twins are playing solid baseball but it remains uncertain whether the team can land the American League’s second wild-card berth entering Wednesday’s doubleheader against the host Cleveland Indians. Minnesota has won six of its last eight games and it trails the Los Angeles Angels by 1 1/2 games for the final spot.

Minnesota won the opener of the four-game set before Tuesday’s contest was rained out, while the Indians’ wild-card hopes are on life support as they sit five games behind Los Angeles. Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe is just 1-for-15 over his past four games but the lone hit was a two-run homer in Monday’s three-run first inning. Cleveland left fielder Michael Brantley was scratched prior to Monday’s postponement as he continues to struggle with the left shoulder soreness that recently caused him to miss four games. Brantley, who might be shut down for the season, hasn’t gone deep in his last 11 games after opening September with four homers in nine contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (10-11, 3.96 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (14-11, 3.44)

Gibson was roughed by Cleveland last Thursday when he gave up six runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings during a 6-3 loss. He served up two homers in the contest after going six straight starts without giving up one. Gibson is 1-2 with a 6.99 ERA in six career starts against the Indians and struggles with catcher Yan Gomes (6-for-11, two homers).

Carrasco was dominating in his last outing when tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out a career-best 15 against Kansas City. He has posted three complete games over his last nine starts - two one-hit shutouts and a two-hitter in which he gave up one run. Carrasco lost to the Twins on Aug. 16 when he gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings to fall to 1-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 11 career appearances (eight starts) against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF/3B Lonnie Chisenhall is 3-for-24 over the last seven contests.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has homered just once in the last 19 games and is two shy of his first 30-homer campaign.

3. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana is 3-for-29 over his past eight games but has two homers, one triple and eight RBIs during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 2