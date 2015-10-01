Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins look to continue their surge toward the second wild-card spot in the American League when they conclude their four-game series versus the host Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Minnesota, which is vying for its first playoff berth since 2010, breezed to a 7-1 triumph in the opener of a doubleheader on Wednesday for its fourth win in a row and seventh in nine outings before falling flat in the nightcap.

Rookies Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano each belted a solo homer in the 10-2 setback for the Twins, who are 1 1/2 games behind Houston for the final postseason slot. Rosario is 5-for-11 in the series and 3-for-5 with a homer this season versus Thursday starter Trevor Bauer. While Minnesota is entertaining playoff aspirations, Cleveland saw its officially come to an end on Wednesday. Yan Gomes is riding an eight-game hitting streak, although he’s 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a small sample size versus Thursday starter Tyler Duffey.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (5-1, 3.14 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (11-12, 4.69)

Duffey improved to 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA in his last eight starts on Monday after allowing two runs in six innings of a 6-2 triumph over Detroit. The 24-year-old began that surge with a strong display versus Cleveland, permitting just one hit over six scoreless frames while navigating around a season-high five walks. Duffey has kept the ball in the park in each of his last five trips to the mound and surrendered just one homer in his last eight.

After coming out of the bullpen in his last outing, Bauer gets the nod to start on Thursday. The 24-year-old routinely has struggled versus Minnesota, posting a 1-3 career record with a 6.00 ERA despite emerging victorious in his last meeting. Bauer permitted four runs and seven hits - including three homers - in 6 1/3 innings of a 17-4 rout on Aug. 8.

1. Minnesota Twins 2B Brian Dozier is 0-for-12 in his last three contests after enjoying a six-game hitting streak.

2. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed right shoulder inflammation.

3. Twins RF Torii Hunter has recorded four RBIs during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Indians 2