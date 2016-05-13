Preview: Twins at Indians

Cleveland Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin goes for his sixth victory in as many starts when he faces the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. The Indians are hoping for a solid effort from Tomlin after using nine relievers in Wednesday’s 16-inning loss to the Houston Astros.

Since losing his season debut in 2015, Tomlin is a sterling 12-1 over his last 14 outings for Cleveland, which has won six of its last nine. It will be Tomlin’s second start of the season against the staggering Twins, who have dropped seven in a row to fall to an American League-worst 8-25. Starting pitching has been a disaster for Minnesota, which has been ravaged for 56 runs during the seven-game skid. Veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco will oppose Tomlin in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (5-0, 3.72)

Nolasco has regressed since his solid first month of the season and was rocked for season-high totals in runs (7) and hits (9) in a season-low five innings at the Chicago White Sox last time out. After pitching at least 6 1/3 innings in his first four starts, Nolasco has been charged with 12 runs and 17 hits over 10 2/3 over his last two turns. Nolasco has yet to beat the Indians in six appearances, logging an 0-2 mark and 5.45 ERA while surrendering seven homers.

Tomlin remained unbeaten despite a shaky performance versus reigning World Series champion Kansas City last time out, when he was reached for four runs on seven hits over six innings. He also had a shaky outing in Minnesota on April 27 but managed to escape with the win after allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings to push his career record against the Twins to 3-4 with a 6.00 ERA. Twins first baseman Joe Mauer has collected seven hits in 18 at-bats versus Tomlin.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians RHP Bryan Shaw has permitted two hits over 8 2/3 scoreless innings in his last eight appearances.

2. Mauer is batting .329 lifetime versus the Indians and .309 at Progressive Field.

3. Indians C Yan Gomes is mired in a brutal 2-for-42 slump over his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 4