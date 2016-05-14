Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins cannot buy a win, watching their losing streak reach eight games despite clubbing four home runs in the opener of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians. Minnesota is tied for the worst record in the majors (8-26) and takes an ugly 2-16 mark away from home into Saturday’s matchup in Cleveland.

”It’s testing everybody in here from our character to the way we play the game,“ Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said. ”We have to dig deep and keep grinding.” Byung Ho Park belted a pair of homers Friday for Minnesota, which has been shredded for 63 runs during the eight-game skid. Marlon Byrd had only one RBI in nine games before driving in three Friday, including the go-ahead two-run double to lift the Indians to their seventh win in 10 games. Corey Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner for Cleveland, looks to bounce back from one of the worst starts of his career when he opposes fellow right-hander Ervin Santana.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (2-4, 4.14)

After missing 2 1/2 weeks due to a back strain, Santana struggled in his return by lasting only 3 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on seven hits in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Santana’s season debut was cut short by rain and he followed that up with three solid outings, giving up a total of seven earned runs. He owns a 4-10 record and 4.47 ERA in 19 starts versus the Indians and been hit hard by Mike Napoli, who is 7-for-19 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Kluber is coming off the second-shortest outing of his career, taking the loss after giving up five runs on five hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings at the Houston Astros. The clunker brought a screeching halt to a superb three-start stretch by Kluber, who permitted only three runs while registering 23 strikeouts over 24 innings. Kluber was 2-2 in five starts against the Twins in 2015 to push his career record to 6-4 with a 3.64 ERA in 15 appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) sat out his third consecutive game.

2. Minnesota last hit four homers in a game on July 24 against the New York Yankees.

3. Cleveland placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the bereavement list due to a death in the family.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 2