Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins snapped an eight-game slide overall and won for just the third time on the road with Saturday’s 6-3 triumph over the Cleveland Indians. The Twins will try to secure their first road series win of the season when they visit the Indians for the rubber match on Sunday.

Minnesota is last in the American League Central in runs scored but is having no trouble getting to the Cleveland staff with six runs in each of the first two games of the series. The Twins recorded four home runs on Friday and carried a lead into the eighth before suffering a 7-6 setback, and rookie catcher Juan Centeno belted his first career homer in Saturday’s triumph. The Indians are winners of seven of their last 11 games, and offense is the issue for them as well. Cleveland scored three or fewer runs in each of the four losses while scoring four or more in all of the seven victories.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (0-2, 2.60 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (3-0, 3.86)

Duffey is still looking for his first win despite logging a quality start in two of his three chances this season. The 25-year-old battled through seven innings at the Chicago White Sox last Sunday but was charged with the loss while allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. Duffey, who recorded 16 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings over his last two starts, went 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two starts against Cleveland during his 2015 rookie campaign.

Bauer is settling back into his role as a starter after beginning the season in the bullpen and went a season-high seven innings at Houston on Tuesday. The UCLA product struck out seven and scattered three hits without allowing a run in that outing and has not surrendered more than three runs in any appearance this season. Bauer struggles in his career against Minnesota, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.23 ERA in seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins traded RHP J.R. Graham to the New York Yankees for a player to be named or cash.

2. The Indians placed LF Michael Brantley (shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list.

3. Cleveland RF Lonnie Chisenhall (bereavement list) is unlikely to return on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 4