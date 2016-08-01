Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have been at the center of the trade deadline action, grabbing the best reliever left on the market while just missing out on one of the best bats. The American League Central-leading Indians will welcome Andrew Miller when they host the last-place Minnesota Twins in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

Cleveland has been rumored all week to be the most likely landing spot for All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy and seemed to put together a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers late Saturday before Lucroy exercised his right to veto the trade. The Indians’ pursuit of Miller was much quieter but has the chance to make a bigger impact, as the All-Star left-hander will back up a strong rotation and provide the best bridge to closer Cody Allen available on the market. The Twins are in a much different position in the competitive cycle and are selling some of the veterans on the roster, beginning with infielder Eduardo Nunez earlier in the week. Some bullpen pieces are also available, though Minnesota’s path to improvement starts with getting stronger performances from the former top prospects already on the roster.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Jose Berrios (1-1, 10.20 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (11-3, 2.97)

Berrios is the latest prospect Minnesota is hoping will perform up to expectations when he is recalled on Monday. The Twins’ top pitching prospect showed signs of dominance in a brief major league stint during April and May, notching 20 strikeouts in 15 total innings, but was bounced back to the minors after getting ripped for seven runs in 2/3 of an inning at Detroit on May 16. Berrios made his debut against Cleveland on April 27 and was reached for five runs and six hits while striking out five in four innings.

Salazar is looking to put a rocky July behind him after posting a 6.14 ERA in four starts – nearly four runs higher than any of the first three months. The 26-year-old Dominican was reached for four runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings against Washington on Tuesday but was held out of the decision in a game Cleveland went on to win 7-6. Salazar struggled through 4 2/3 innings at Minnesota on April 25, surrendering three runs on three hits and four walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins CF Byron Buxton (right knee soreness) left Sunday’s game in the second inning and is day-to-day.

2. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli recorded his 1,000 career hit with a home run on Sunday.

3. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier homered twice on Sunday and has hit safely in nine straight games.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Twins 3