Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians came out of the trade deadline on Monday afternoon as the presumptive favorite to win their division and possibly the American League pennant, but the Minnesota Twins aren’t rolling over for them. The Twins will try to clinch at least a split of the four-game series when they visit the Indians on Tuesday.

Last-place Minnesota sold off as many pieces as it could prior to the deadline in an effort to build for the future while AL Central-leading Cleveland added stud left-hander Andrew Miller to the bullpen among other moves, but it was the Twins picking up a 12-5 win in the series opener on Monday. The Indians missed out on one of the bigger bats available when All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy vetoed a trade to Cleveland on Sunday and could have used the extra thump while managing six hits in the loss. Minnesota is focusing on its slew of young players and got an encouraging sign from outfielder Max Kepler, who bashed three home runs among four hits and drove in six runs on Monday. The Germany native’s power display helped fellow rookie Jose Berrios to the win in his return to the majors.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (3-6, 4.54 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (7-4, 2.45)

Gibson is coming off two straight strong outings and issued a total of two walks in 20 innings over his last three turns. The Missouri product allowed two hits over eight innings in a win at Boston on July 22 and followed it up by scattering two runs and nine hits across six frames against Baltimore on Thursday. Gibson’s last loss came against Cleveland on July 17, when he was reached for four runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Carrasco allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts but suffered a loss against Washington on Wednesday, surrendering three runs on as many hits and walks in six innings. The Venezuela native was brilliant in his previous turn, holding Kansas City scoreless on one hit in six frames. Carrasco earned a win over Minnesota on July 15 by scattering two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miller made his Indians debut on Monday and served up a solo home run to 1B Joe Mauer while recording one out.

2. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli has homered in three straight games, bringing his season total to 25.

3. Minnesota CF Byron Buxton is day-to-day after an MRI revealed a bone bruise in his right knee.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Twins 3