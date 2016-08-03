Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians were counting on their pitching to carry the team to the playoffs and even made a move to bolster the staff by bringing in Andrew Miller at the trade deadline to solidify the bullpen. The American League-worst Minnesota Twins are having no trouble beating up that staff and will try to clinch a series win when they visit the Indians in the third of a four-game series on Wednesday.

The Twins totaled 22 runs in taking the first two games of the series and had their way against Cleveland starters Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco in the pair of victories. The biggest problem for the Indians staff has been rookie outfielder Max Kepler, who homered three times in Monday’s 12-5 triumph and added another blast in Tuesday’s 10-6 victory while totaling eight RBIs and six runs scored in the two contests. Cleveland received a total of 5 2/3 innings from their starters in the two losses and watched its lead in the AL Central slip to just three games over the hard-charging Detroit Tigers. The Indians will not see the Tigers again until September and hit the road for a five-game trip after finishing with the Twins on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (5-8, 6.12 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (7-4, 3.64)

Duffey was bounced from the rotation when rookie Jose Berrios was recalled on Monday but will return in place of Tommy Milone on Wednesday. The 25-year-old did not do much to earn his starting spot in his last two chances, when he was ripped for a total of 11 runs and 17 hits over 3 2/3 innings in losses to Boston and Atlanta. Duffey has never lost to Cleveland in his career, going 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA in four starts.

Bauer is winless in his last four turns and had some trouble keeping the ball in the park with a total of four home runs allowed in the last two appearances. The UCLA product held Oakland to two runs in five innings on Friday before surrendering back-to-back homers in the sixth and ended up without a decision. Bauer did not yield a homer at Minnesota on July 16 but was charged with four runs – three earned – over six innings in another no decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians placed Salazar (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and recalled RHP Mike Clevinger to take his spot in the rotation.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is 6-for-10 with six runs scored in the series.

3. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli homered and drove in two runs in each of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, Twins 3