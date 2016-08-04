Preview: Twins at Indians

The Cleveland Indians entered the week with the best pitching staff in the American League and a clear path to the postseason, but things are not going as planned of late. The Indians will try to find a pitcher who can get some outs at the start and avoid a four-game sweep when they host the American League-worst Minnesota Twins in the series finale on Thursday.

Cleveland was outscored 35-16 in losing the first three games of the series and starting pitchers Danny Salazar, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer were responsible for 22 of those runs – 21 earned – in just 8 1/3 innings. The Indians’ lead in the AL Central has been trimmed to two games over the Detroit Tigers, who have won eight in a row and just got slugger J.D. Martinez off the disabled list. Cleveland is just 4-8 against the Twins this season and has allowed 75 runs in those 12 contests. Minnesota is taking a look at some of its younger players in the series and is getting great results from rookie right fielder Max Kepler, who is 7-for-12 with four home runs, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored in the series.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Hector Santiago (10-4, 4.25 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (0-1, 7.71)

Santiago switched losing teams at the trade deadline in a four-player deal with the Los Angeles Angels despite earning a victory in six straight starts and winning seven consecutive decisions. The 28-year-old allowed three or fewer earned runs in his last three starts but did not complete six innings in any of those turns. Santiago’s worst start came against Cleveland on June 10, when he was ripped for six runs – five earned – on seven hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.

Clevinger will take the rotation spot vacated when Danny Salazar was placed on the 15-day disabled list with elbow inflammation earlier in the week. The 25-year-old rookie made three starts in May and allowed a totaled of 14 runs in 14 1/3 innings in that role. Clevinger, who tossed two scoreless innings of relief in his last major league appearance on July 5, is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 17 starts for Triple-A Columbus.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is 10-for-15 with eight runs scored and six RBIs in the series.

2. Indians 1B Mike Napoli has homered in five straight games.

3. Cleveland RHPs Cody Anderson and Shawn Armstrong were optioned to the minors after Wednesday's game.

PREDICTION: Indians 10, Twins 6