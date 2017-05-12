Preview: Twins at Indians

Ervin Santana penned a brilliant beginning to the season with six scintillating starts before coming unglued in his last trip to the mound. The 34-year-old looks to atone for that performance on Friday as the Minnesota Twins visit Progressive Field to open a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

While Santana served up a career high-tying four homers in Sunday's 17-6 shellacking at the hands of Boston, the veteran right-hander saw his team go deep on three occasions in Thursday's 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Minnesota improved to 9-4 on the road by winning both games of its rain-shortened series versus Chicago and moved percentage points ahead of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. Francisco Lindor went 5-for-14 with two RBIs and two runs scored as the Indians dropped two of three to Toronto to complete a 4-5 road trip on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was limited to just three hits versus Minnesota earlier in the season, but the Indians outscored the Twins 20-7 to win all three games of the rain-shortened series from April 17-20.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (5-1, 1.72 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (2-3, 7.12)

Santana allowed just three runs and 16 hits over his first six starts (41 innings), picking up the win in all but one as he settled for a hard-luck no-decision versus Cleveland on April 20. Santana permitted just one run on four hits in that contest, although his pitch count elevated to a season-high 113 to end his evening. That performance was significantly greater than his last outing on Sunday, as he yielded six runs on five hits and walked three batters for the third time in four outings.

Tomlin pieced together his best start of the season by allowing one run on three hits in seven innings against Kansas City on Saturday, but was left with a no-decision. The 32-year-old pitched well in his previous meeting with Minnesota, recording the victory on the heels of a quality start on April 18. Tomlin will have an extra day of rest under his belt before facing the Twins, although his 1-2 mark with a 9.95 ERA in three home starts leaves plenty to be desired.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 3B Jose Ramirez is batting a staggering 20-for-44 with three homers and 12 RBIs at home this season.

2. Minnesota SS Eduardo Escobar, who belted a three-run homer on Thursday, has gone deep three times with eight RBIs and six runs scored in his last eight contests.

3. The Indians have won four of their last five home games to even their mark to 6-6 at Progressive Field.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Twins 2