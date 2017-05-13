Preview: Twins at Indians

The Minnesota Twins boast 10 more wins than they had at this point last season and look to continue their early-season success when they visit the American League Central rival Cleveland Indians on Saturday for the second of a three-game set. The Twins took over sole possession of first place Friday as Miguel Sano’s solo blast and solid pitching gave them a 1-0 triumph over Cleveland for their 18th victory in 32 games after limping to an 8-24 start in 2016.

Minnesota’s top pitching prospect Jose Berrios makes his 2017 debut Saturday after a difficult rookie season and the 2012 first-round pick appears to be ready for the challenge. “He’s strung together some starts,” Twins manager Paul Molitor told the Star Tribune of Berrios. “We have been impressed with some of the things he has been doing in terms of progress in the areas we needed to see.” The Indians, who earned a three-game sweep at Minnesota last month, managed just three hits Friday as they lost for the third time in four contests to fall one game behind the Twins in the AL Central. Michael Brantley recorded two of Cleveland’s three hits after missing the previous three contests with an ankle injury while teammate Yan Gomes had the other and is 9-for-21 in his last seven games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Jose Berrios (2016: 3-7, 8.02 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (1-0, 0.00)

Berrios gets a fresh start after a rough go of it last season when he allowed 74 hits (12 homers) and walked 35 in 58 1/3 innings, and he has been sharp at Triple-A Rochester in 2017. The 22-year-old Puerto Rico native boasts a 3-0 record with a 1.13 ERA in six starts while recording 39 strikeouts and just eight walks in 39 2/3 innings - allowing two earned runs combined in his last three outings. Carlos Santana went 3-for-6 with a homer last year versus Berrios, who was 1-2 with a 7.82 ERA against the Indians.

Clevinger was outstanding in his 2017 debut while subbing for injured Corey Kluber, allowing just one hit and four walks with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings to win at Kansas City. The 26-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. native made 17 appearances (10 starts) last season and struggled with control at times, issuing 29 bases on balls in 53 innings. Sano and Brian Dozier each homered among two hits last year against Clevinger, who was 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA in two starts versus Minnesota in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LHP Andrew Miller has not allowed a run in his first 14 appearances of the season, the longest such streak for the team since Paul Shuey (15) in 2002.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer has hit safely in five of the last six games and is one shy of reaching 900 runs scored for his career.

3. Cleveland 3B Jose Ramirez went 0-for-4 on Friday to end a 10-game home hitting streak and drop his average at Progressive Field to .417 this season.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Twins 3