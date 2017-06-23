WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
The Cleveland Indians are looking like the team that advanced to the World Series last year and aim for their ninth victory in 10 contests when they open a three-game set against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. Four of those victories occurred in a series sweep at Minnesota as Cleveland outscored the Twins 28-8.
The Indians took three of four in a road series with the Baltimore Orioles, including a 6-3 triumph in Thursday's series finale, to complete a 7-1 road trip. The hot stretch has allowed Cleveland to open up a 2 1/2-game lead over the Twins as it begins a seven-game homestand. Minnesota was walloped 9-0 on Thursday by the Chicago White Sox and will strive to continue its road success - its 20-9 away mark is the second best in the majors - as it embarks on an 11-game excursion. Scheduled Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer is 3-0 in three starts with a 3.26 ERA against Minnesota this season and 3-5 with a 6.34 ERA in his other 11 outings.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), STO (Cleveland)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (1-3, 5.53 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (6-5, 5.54)
Mejia has dropped back-to-back starts and lasted fewer than five innings in both outings. The 24-year-old lost to Cleveland on Saturday when he gave up two runs and five hits - including homers to Lonnie Chisenhall and Austin Jackson - over 4 2/3 innings. Mejia is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 12 2/3 innings over three road starts.
Bauer defeated the Twins last Saturday when he gave up two runs and four hits and struck out eight over seven innings. The 26-year-old has struck out 22 batters in 19 1/3 innings against Minnesota this season to improve his career ledger to 4-5 with a 4.84 ERA versus the Twins. Bauer has dominated Miguel Sano (2-for-23, 11 strikeouts) and Brian Dozier (4-for-32) while struggling with Eddie Rosario (10-for-25, one homer) and Joe Mauer (12-for-37, one homer).
WALK-OFFS
1. Cleveland RHP Cody Allen was placed on the paternity list and is expected back for Sunday's series finale.
2. Minnesota INF Eduardo Escobar is 17-for-36 during a nine-game hitting streak.
3. Jackson had a season-best three hits and matched his season high of three RBIs in Thursday's victory.
PREDICTION: Indians 11, Twins 2
