The Cleveland Indians are looking like the team that advanced to the World Series last year and aim for their ninth victory in 10 contests when they open a three-game set against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. Four of those victories occurred in a series sweep at Minnesota as Cleveland outscored the Twins 28-8.

The Indians took three of four in a road series with the Baltimore Orioles, including a 6-3 triumph in Thursday's series finale, to complete a 7-1 road trip. The hot stretch has allowed Cleveland to open up a 2 1/2-game lead over the Twins as it begins a seven-game homestand. Minnesota was walloped 9-0 on Thursday by the Chicago White Sox and will strive to continue its road success - its 20-9 away mark is the second best in the majors - as it embarks on an 11-game excursion. Scheduled Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer is 3-0 in three starts with a 3.26 ERA against Minnesota this season and 3-5 with a 6.34 ERA in his other 11 outings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (1-3, 5.53 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (6-5, 5.54)

Mejia has dropped back-to-back starts and lasted fewer than five innings in both outings. The 24-year-old lost to Cleveland on Saturday when he gave up two runs and five hits - including homers to Lonnie Chisenhall and Austin Jackson - over 4 2/3 innings. Mejia is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 12 2/3 innings over three road starts.

Bauer defeated the Twins last Saturday when he gave up two runs and four hits and struck out eight over seven innings. The 26-year-old has struck out 22 batters in 19 1/3 innings against Minnesota this season to improve his career ledger to 4-5 with a 4.84 ERA versus the Twins. Bauer has dominated Miguel Sano (2-for-23, 11 strikeouts) and Brian Dozier (4-for-32) while struggling with Eddie Rosario (10-for-25, one homer) and Joe Mauer (12-for-37, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland RHP Cody Allen was placed on the paternity list and is expected back for Sunday's series finale.

2. Minnesota INF Eduardo Escobar is 17-for-36 during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Jackson had a season-best three hits and matched his season high of three RBIs in Thursday's victory.

PREDICTION: Indians 11, Twins 2