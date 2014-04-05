Twins 7, Indians 3: Jason Kubel recorded three hits and two RBIs and visiting Minnesota scored five times in the first three innings to give manager Ron Gardenhire his 1,000th career victory.

Brian Dozier led off the game with a homer while Joe Mauer had two hits for the Twins as Gardenhire improved to 1,000-950 and became the second manager in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining Tom Kelly (1,140). Kyle Gibson (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and four walks over five-plus innings to get the victory in his season debut.

Nyjer Morgan recorded two hits for the second straight day and Asdrubal Cabrera had an RBI double in the ninth inning for Cleveland. Indians starter Carlos Carrasco (1-0) allowed five runs - four earned - on seven hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 frames.

Dozier homered to left on the second pitch of the game before Kubel and Josmil Pinto added two-out RBI singles as the Twins took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Chris Colabello was hit by a pitch to lead off the third and came home on a double to right-center field by Trevor Plouffe, who later scored on a passed ball.

Lonnie Chisenhall doubled to lead off the third and scored on a wild pitch to get the Indians on the board. Brian Duensing pitched two perfect innings and Jared Burton added a scoreless eighth for Minnesota before Kubel singled home another run in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gardenhire is the fifth active manager to reach 1,000 wins – joining Bruce Bochy, Mike Scioscia, Buck Showalter and Cleveland’s Terry Francona – and the 10th in baseball history to do it all with one team. … Indians 2B Jason Kipnis drew three walks. … Dozier was 0-of-13 in the opening series against the Chicago White Sox but is 4-of-9 in the first two games against Cleveland.