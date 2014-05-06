(Updated: CORRECTING: Spelling of Gomes and Tomlin in Game Notebook.)

Twins 1, Indians 0 (10): Eduardo Escobar homered leading off the 10th inning as Minnesota edged host Cleveland in the opener of their four-game series.

John Axford (0-3), who blew a save on Sunday by allowing a home run, came on to start the 10th for the Indians and left a 1-0 fastball over the middle that Escobar knocked into the stands in right field for the game’s lone run. Caleb Thielbar (2-0) notched the win in relief and Glen Perkins worked the bottom of the 10th for his eighth save.

Mike Aviles recorded two of the three hits by the Indians, who wasted a strong start from Zach McAllister. Sam Fuld doubled among two hits and Kyle Gibson turned in a strong start for the Twins.

McAllister struck out eight while scattering five hits and one walk over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, but the Indians could not get anything done offensively against Gibson. The Minnesota right-hander yielded two hits and walked three in seven frames.

The Twins put a runner on third with two outs in the fourth, but McAllister got Kurt Suzuki to fly out to right. Cleveland had its best chance against Gibson in the first after Michael Brantley’s two-out double and a walk, but Lonnie Chisenhall popped out to third to end the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Twins 1B Joe Mauer (lower back) sat out and is day-to-day. … The Indians placed DH Jason Giambi (strained calf) on the 15-day disabled list and activated C Yan Gomes from paternity leave. … Cleveland is expected to send C George Kottaras to the minors on Tuesday to make room for RHP Josh Tomlin, who will be recalled to make the start.