Twins at Indians, ppd.: The second of a three-game set between Minnesota and host Cleveland was postponed on Wednesday due to rain.

The game will be made up as a traditional doubleheader Thursday with the first game beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET and the second game following about 20 minutes later. This will be the Indians’ fifth doubleheader this season and third at home.

Cleveland went 21-6 last September, including a 10-game winning streak to end the season, to clinch a wild-card berth before Tampa Bay ended the run in the American League wild-card playoff. The Indians (74-69) may need a similar flurry to make the postseason again with 19 games remaining in 2014 as they trail AL Central rivals Kansas City and Detroit by five games in the division and the same teams in the race for the second wild card.

The Indians are 4-5 this month and have scored three runs or fewer seven times over that span. The Twins have tallied a league-high 202 runs since Aug. 1, but have won only four of their last 16 contests despite their series-opening win and reside in last place in the Central.

Corey Kluber will start the first game for Cleveland and oppose Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson, the scheduled starter for Wednesday’s game. In the second contest, the Indians will turn to 24-year-old rookie T.J. House while the Twins will opt for veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco.