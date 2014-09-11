Indians 2, Twins 0 (2nd)

Indians 2, White Sox 0: Carlos Santana tied a career high with his 27th home run and rookie T.J. House matched a personal best with eight strikeouts over seven dominant innings as host Cleveland swept a doubleheader from Minnesota.

Santana, who also went deep in Thursday’s first game, connected on his fifth homer of September and added a run-scoring single in the eighth inning. House (3-3) posted his first win in four tries, yielding only four singles as Cleveland pulled within 4½ games of Kansas City in the American League Central and 3½ of Detroit for the second wild card.

Ricky Nolasco (5-11) remained winless on the road since May 30, allowing only Santana’s solo shot on six hits in seven frames. Oswaldo Arcia tallied one of the Twins’ four singles as Minnesota lost for the 14th time in its last 18 contests.

House used a double play to get out of two of his first three innings and stranded a pair of runners in scoring position with two outs in the sixth when he got Trevor Plouffe to ground out to third. Nolasco was also sharp early on, allowing only a pair of two-out singles in the first and second before cruising through the third.

Santana snapped the scoreless draw with one out in the fourth, reaching down to smack a 1-2 splitter down the line in right, before driving in Michael Bourn two at-bats later. House finished off his 94-pitch outing by striking out the side in the seventh, Bryan Shaw pitched the eighth and Cody Allen induced a game-inning double play in the ninth for his 20th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cleveland improved to 23-7 in 15 doubleheaders since 2010. … House has fanned 20 and not walked a batter while posting a 0.85 ERA over his last three outings. … The Indians embark on a 10-game road trip starting Friday with three games in Detroit while the Twins wrap up their seven-game road trip with a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.