Twins 7, Indians 4

CLEVELAND -- Torii Hunter had three more hits, including his second home run in as many days, and Brian Dozier also homered as the streaking Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Hunter, who was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in the Twins’ 9-3 win on Friday, was 3-for-5 with another homer, a double and an RBI in four at-bats Saturday.

The Twins have won four games in a row and are 8-1 in May.

Right-hander Phil Hughes (2-4) pitched into the seventh inning to get the win. Left-hander Glen Perkins worked the ninth to pick up his 11th save.

Cleveland left-hander Bruce Chen (0-1) took the loss. Chen was making his first start after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus, replacing injured left-hander TJ House in the rotation. The 37-year-old Chen, pitching for his 11th major league team, lasted four innings, giving up six runs and 10 hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Twins wasted little time going to work against Chen. Hunter, the second batter of the game, belted a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for his fifth home run of the season, giving Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

Chen threw 29 pitches in the first inning, but only six as he set down the side in order in the second. However, the Twins erupted for three more runs and five hits in the third.

Dozier led off the top of the third with a double and went to third on a single by Hunter. Chen struck out the next two batters before designated hitter Kennys Vargas singled to left, scoring Dozier to make it 2-0.

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar followed with a single that scored Hunter as the Minnesota lead grew to 3-0. Vargas then scored on a single by left fielder Eddie Rosario to make it 4-0.

The Twins extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth on RBI singles by Vargas and Escobar. A home run by Dozier off right-hander Ryan Webb stretched the Twins’ lead to 7-0.

Cleveland reached Hughes for a run in the sixth on an RBI single by left fielder Michael Brantley. Cleveland then mounted a three-run rally in the seventh to cut its deficit to 7-4.

Designated hitter Nick Swisher doubled to start the inning, the third of his four hits. He scored on a double by center fielder Michael Bourn. Pinch-hitter David Murphy then belted a two-run homer over the center field fence.

Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs, but left-hander Aaron Thompson retired third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall on a flyout to end the seventh and keep the Twins ahead 7-4.

NOTES: Indians RHP Anthony Swarzak was designated for assignment in order to clear a roster spot for LHP Bruce Chen, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians 1B Carlos Santana, who has reached base in 25 of his 28 games, led the American League with 25 walks, the second-highest total in the majors behind Washington OF Bryce Harper, who had 26. ... Twins OF Oswaldo Arcia celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday. Arcia is on the disabled list with a right hip flexor strain. Last year on his birthday, he was on the DL with a sprained right wrist.