Kepler hits three homers in Twins' victory

CLEVELAND -- The Minnesota Twins hit five home runs, including three by Max Kepler, who had six RBIs, as the Minnesota Twins routed the Cleveland Indians 12-5 Monday night at Progressive Field.

Kepler is the fifth player in Twins history to hit three home runs in a game, the first since Justin Morneau, on July 6, 2007, vs. the White Sox. The other Twins to do it: Bob Allison in 1963, Harmon Killebrew in 1963 and Tony Oliva in 1973.

Kepler hit a two-run homer off Danny Salazar in the first inning, and a two-run homer off Salazar in the third. He grounded out in the fourth, and hit a two-run homer off Cody Anderson in the sixth. In his fifth at bat in the eighth inning Kepler grounded out to first.

In that last at bat, Kepler faced Andrew Miller, who was acquired by Cleveland on Sunday in a trade with the Yankees. Miller came in to start the eighth inning, and he began his Cleveland career by giving up a home run to the first batter he faced, Joe Mauer, who had four of the Twins' 19 hits.

Miller then retired Kepler on a ground ball and was replaced by Zach McAllister, who gave up a double to Kurt Suzuki and an RBI single by Eduardo Escobar.

Kepler got one more at bat, his sixth, in the ninth inning, against McAllister, and he singled.

Twins starter Jose Berrios (2-1), recalled from Triple-A Rochester earlier in the day, pitched six innings, giving up three runs and four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Salazar (11-4) gave up six runs in two innings, the shortest start of his major league career.

In a meeting between two AL Central teams, the last-place Twins continued their dominance over the first-place Indians. Minnesota is 6-4 vs. Cleveland and 6-21 against the rest of the AL Central.

The Twins made quick work of Salazar, scoring eight runs in the first three innings to take an 8-3 lead. In the sixth inning, Mauer led off with a single. Kepler then blasted his third home run of the game, into the seats in right-center field to make it 10-3.

Berrios gave up three runs in the first innings, then went on a stretch in which he retired 15 batters in a row and 16 of the last 17 batters he faced.

Cleveland scored two runs in the eighth inning on a two-run home run by Mike Napoli, his 25th, off reliever Buddy Boshers.

Salazar, who was selected for the All-Star Game and was one of the best starters in the league in the first half of the season, has struggled in the second half. In his last five starts he has a 7.88 ERA and has allowed 35 hits, including seven home runs, in 24 innings.

Salazar was in almost constant trouble in the two innings he pitched. With one out in the first inning Mauer walked and Kepler hit the first of his two home runs, giving the Twins a 2-0 lead.

The Indians countered with three runs in the bottom of the first with a rally that began with two outs and nobody on base. Francisco Lindor singled and went to second when Napoli was hit by a pitch. Jose Ramirez singled to right, scoring Lindor, and Lonnie Chisenhall doubled down the left-field line, scoring Napoli and Ramirez to give the Indians a brief lead at 3-2.

But Eddie Rosario led off the top of the second inning by hitting a line drive into the seats in right field for his sixth home run, tying the game at 3.

In the third inning, the Twins batted around and sent Salazar to an early shower. Mauer led off the inning with a single, and he rode home on Kepler's second home run, a booming shot over the wall in center field, his 13th of the year. Kennys Vargas, the next batter, walked, and Salazar was removed from the game.

In two innings Salazar gave up six hits and six runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Austin Adams, in relief of Salazar, retired the first batter he faced, but Escobar singled, moving Vargas to second. Rosario walked, loading the bases. Jorge Polanco unloaded the bases with a triple into the gap in right-center field, giving the Twins an 8-3 lead.

NOTES: The Indians and Twins were busy on trade deadline day. The Indians acquired OF Brandon Guyer from Tampa Bay for two minor leaguers, OF Nathan Lukes and RHP Jhonleidder Salinas. . . To make room on the roster for Guyer, 3B Juan Uribe was designated for assignment, and manager Terry Francona said INF/OF Jose Ramirez will become the everyday third baseman. . . The Twins traded RHP Ricky Nolasco and RHP Alex Meyer to the Angels for LHP Hector Santiago and RHP Alan Busenitz. . . The Twins also traded LHP Fernando Abad to Boston for RHP Pat Light. . . To replace Abad on the roster the Twins recalled RHP Jose Berrios from Triple-A Rochester, and Berrios started the game on Monday night.