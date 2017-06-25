CLEVELAND -- Eddie Rosario had three hits, including a home run, and Ervin Santana pitched six scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 4-0 victory on Sunday at Progressive Field.

The Twins, who were swept by Cleveland in a four-game series in Minnesota last weekend, returned the favor this weekend in Cleveland. They shut out the Indians in two of the three games and outscored them 13-2.

Santana (10-4) gave up nine hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (4-9) pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and a season-high three walks.

The Twins, who never trailed in the three games, took the lead in the second inning. Eduardo Escobar led off with a single to center, and he moved to second on a bunt single by Rosario.

Tomlin retired Jorge Polanco on an infield popup for the first out. But Jason Castro doubled to left field, scoring Escobar and Rosario to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

The Twins extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning when Rosario led off the inning by hitting a line drive into the seats in right field for his 10th home run.

The Indians had plenty of chances to score off Santana, but as was the case all weekend, Cleveland was unable to get a big hit. In the three-game series the Indians were 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

In the second inning, Cleveland had runners at second and third and two outs and failed to score. In the third inning, they had a runner at second and two outs and failed to score. In the fourth inning, they had runners at second and third and one out, and failed to score. In the fifth inning, they had a runner at third and one out and failed to score, and in the sixth they had runners at second and third and one out, and again came up empty.

Meanwhile, the Twins kept adding on. In the sixth, Rosario led off with a single, and scored on a double by Castro to make it 4-0.

NOTES: Indians OF Austin Jackson was removed from the game in the fifth inning with left quad tightness. ... Indians OF Brandon Guyer (left wrist sprain) is expected to be activated off the disabled list on Monday. ... Cleveland OF Michael Brantley, who has been on the DL since June 16 with a right ankle sprain, could be activated on Tuesday. ... The Indians have signed UTL Michael Martinez and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus. Martinez was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay on June 19. ... Twins 3B Miguel Sano, who missed the first two games of the series due to a sinus infection, was back in the lineup Sunday, as was OF Max Kepler, who missed Saturday's game due to a sprained right ankle. ... The Twins, who have the second highest road winning percentage in the majors (23-9, .791), are six wins away from matching their road win total for 2016 (29-52).