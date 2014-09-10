One big inning helps Twins win

CLEVELAND -- It was hardly an offensive explosion, but it was enough for the Minnesota Twins to win a game. The Twins only scored in one of the nine innings, but still beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The win snapped the Twins’ four-game losing streak, while ruining Cleveland’s attempt to gain some ground in the race for the two wild-card spots in the American League.

“We’re trying to do our job, not play a spoiler role. We owe it to the rest of the league to play Grade-A baseball against these teams that are in a pennant race,” said Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire.

The Twins were held scoreless in eight innings, but scored four runs on four hits in the fourth inning. That was enough to beat the slumping Indians, who have lost their last two games and have scored three or fewer runs in each of their last five games.

“Runs are hard to come by for us now,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

Right fielder Oswaldo Arcia belted a two-run home run, capping Minnesota’s four-run fourth inning off right-hander Trevor Bauer (5-8), who pitched eight innings and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, but still took the loss. Arcia has three home runs in eight career at bats against Bauer.

“They scored enough runs to win. I didn’t do my job,” Bauer said.

Twins rookie right-hander Trevor May (2-4) pitched five innings, giving up two runs on five hits, to get the win.

“It’s all about keeping your team in the game and giving the guys a chance to win. I really struggled at times, but I kept fighting,” said May.

Jared Burton pitched the ninth and picked up his second save.

The Indians had a chance to score in the seventh inning when singles by center fielder Michael Bourn and shortstop Jose Ramirez put runners at first and second with two outs. But left-hander Brian Duensing retired Cleveland’s best hitter, left field Michael Brantley, on a fly ball to right to end the inning.

Trailing 4-2, the Indians cut the Minnesota lead to 4-3 with a run in the eighth inning. First baseman Carlos Santana hit a double off the left-field wall off Duensing. Duensing retired the next two hitters, then gave way to right-hander Casey Fien.

Catcher Yan Gomes greeted Fien with a single to center, to make it 4-3. With Gomes at first, pinch hitter Jason Giambi flied out to left field to end the inning.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second inning off May. Santana singled and went to third on a double by second baseman Jason Kipnis. Santana scored on a groundout by third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall. Kipnis went to third on the groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gomes.

Bauer gave up a walk to left fielder Jordan Schafer leading off the game. But he picked Schafer off first, then retired the next 10 men he faced. But with a 2-0 lead and two outs and nobody on base in the fourth inning Bauer gave up four consecutive two-out hits as the Twins took a 4-2 lead.

First baseman Joe Mauer started the rally with a double down the left-field line. Designated hitter Kennys Vargas followed with a double down the right-field line, scoring Mauer with the Twins’ first run. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe singled home Vargas with the tying run.

Arcia then hit the first pitch Bauer threw him into the seats in right-center field for a two-run home run, his 16th, giving Minnesota a 4-2 lead.

“Bauer is a good pitcher with great stuff. I was just glad that we were able to get to him with that one big inning,” said Gardenhire.

“One four-hitter sequence, and all the damage was done,” said Francona. “It happened quick. Before and after that Trevor was tremendous, but you can’t take those runs off the board.”

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Indians sent OF Chris Dickerson outright to Triple-A Columbus. ... The Indians have a 3.00 ERA since the All-Star break. Only three times in their history have they had a sub-3.00 ERA since the break: 1954, 1968 and 1972. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier has scored 99 runs, the most by a Twins player since Michael Cuddyer scored 102 runs in 2006.