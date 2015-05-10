Salazar retires 21 in row as Indians beat Twins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar’s timing was perfect.

“We needed a win desperately,” Indians manager Terry Francona said after Salazar pitched the Indians to a much-needed 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Salazar struck out 11 and combined with two relievers on a 16-strikeout two-hitter, right fielder David Murphy had four hits and third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall belted a three-run homer as Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.

Salazar (4-1), a 25-year-old right-hander, gave up a home run to second baseman Brian Dozier leading off the game, then retired the next 21 batters in a row before being removed from the game after the seventh inning. Salazar did not walk a batter.

“He kind of cruised. We just couldn’t generate anything,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said.

Salazar said, “The home run was just a bad pitch, but after that I made some adjustments and tried to be aggressive with every pitch.”

The Indians have had a disappointing start to the season. They came into the game in last place in the American League Central with a record of 10-19.

“Games like this makes our losses even more frustrating, because we know what kind of team we can be,” said second baseman Jason Kipnis, who had three hits and fell a home run short of hitting for the cycle.

In his last three starts, Salazar has pitched 20 innings and has 27 strikeouts and no walks. Over his last two starts he has retired 28 of the last 29 batters he has faced, striking out 14 of them.

“When all of his pitches are working, that’s when you see the strikeouts because they’ve got to respect everything,” Francona said.

Cleveland’s victory snaps the Twins’ four-game winning streak and the Indians’ three-game losing streak.

Trailing 1-0, the Indians tied it with a run in the bottom of the first off right-hander Trevor May. Kipnis led off with a double and he scored on a single by first baseman Carlos Santana.

The Indians blew it open with a five-run fourth inning in which they sent nine batters to the plate. With one out catcher Roberto Perez walked. Shortstop Zach Walters flied out for the second out, but then May gave up five consecutive hits.

Kipnis tripled to center field, scoring Perez and giving the Indians a 2-0 lead. Santana singled home Kipnis to make it 3-0. Left fielder Michael Brantley followed with a single, moving Santana to third.

Third baseman Chisenhall then hit a line drive into the seats in right field for his third home run, a three-run blast that extended the Cleveland lead to 6-1.

“That was the big hit,” Francona said.

May (2-3) was removed from the game after the fourth inning. He gave up six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Right-hander Ryan Pressly relieved May to start the fifth inning, and the Indians greeted Pressly with a two-run rally. Center fielder Michael Bourn led off with a single and went to second when Perez drew a walk.

The runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch by Pressly, who then retired Walters on a flyout for the first out. But Kipnis singled to center, scoring Bourn to make it a 7-1 lead. Santana followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Perez and giving the Indians an 8-1 lead.

After giving up the home run to Dozier leading off the first inning, Salazar retired the next 21 batters in a row with only three balls leaving the infield. He struck six in a row when he struck out the side in the fifth and sixth innings.

“I was just trying to keep the ball down,” Salazar said.

Dozier said, “When you’ve got a guy who’s got three pitches, who can throw 98 and is throwing strikes with all three of them, it’s going to be a tough battle.”

Minnesota’s other run came on an RBI single by first baseman Joe Mauer in the ninth inning.

Right-handers Zach McAllister and Cody Allen followed Salazar to the mound and combined for five strikeouts, giving Cleveland pitchers 16 strikeouts for the game.

NOTES: Indians INF Zach Walters made his second career start at shortstop. Walters replaced struggling SS Jose Ramirez, who is hitting .173 overall and .167 in May. ... In 14 games since being inserted into the leadoff spot, Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is hitting .356 (21-59) with five doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 12 runs scored. ... OF Torii Hunter needs four more home runs to tie Gary Gaetti (201) for seventh on the Twins’ all-time list, and three RBIs to tie Rod Carew (733) for seventh on the club’s all-time list.