Twins halt two-week skid, win 6-3

CLEVELAND -- All bad things must come to an end, and a real bad one ended for the Minnesota Twins Saturday at Progressive Field.

For the first time in almost two weeks the Twins won.

Ervin Santana pitched six strong innings and Juan Centeno had two hits, including his first major league home run, to lead Minnesota to a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins snapped their eight-game losing streak with only their third road win of the year. They came into the game with a 2-16 road record, the worst in the major leagues.

“It’s good to win one,” manager Paul Molitor said. “It seems like it’s been a long time.”

It has. It’s the Twins first win since they won 6-2 at Houston on May 2.

“I‘m a little relieved,” Molitor said. “We’ve got to try to find a way to win some games and instill some confidence in everyone collectively. Because the discouragement has been there.”

Santana (1-2), who pitched a no-hitter at Progressive Field in 2011 as a member of the Angels, held Cleveland to one run and five hits to pick up his first win in six starts.

“He threw a lot of pitches,” Molitor said. “It seemed like every time I looked up there was a 3-2 count, but he got big outs when he had to.”

Santana said he was glad to have a hand in ending the losing streak.

“It was tough, the way we’ve been playing,” he said. “But today everything seemed to go our way.”

Former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (2-5) pitched into the seventh inning but took the loss.

The game was scoreless through three innings before the Indians scored a run in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Jose Ramirez.

The Twins took the lead with a two-run fifth. Eddie Rosario led off the inning with a single to center field. Centeno then hit a 0-and-1 pitch into the seats in right field for his first major league home run, giving the Twins a 2-1 lead.

“That’s got to be a big thrill, to get Kluber for your first,” Molitor said. “That’s something you can brag about.”

Added Centeno: “I was just looking for a good pitch to hit. I got one and I hit it.”

Minnesota scored again in the sixth. With one out, Trevor Plouffe singled and went to second on a single by Byung Ho Park. Brian Dozier was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with one out.

Rosario grounded into a force out at second, but the throw to first in an attempt to complete a potential inning-ending double play was late. Plouffe scored from third to extend the Twins’ lead to 3-1.

Minnesota scored again in the seventh and knocked Kluber out of the game. Danny Santana led off with a double and he went to third on a groundout by Joe Mauer. Santana scored on a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Nunez and the Twins’ lead grew to 4-1.

Kluber pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up four runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

“His stuff was good, but the bottom of their order hurt us more than we’d like,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Twins starter Ervin Santana pitched six innings, giving up one run and five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

”He had a good changeup, as he always does,“ Francona said. ”He got us to hit into some double plays. We never got a ton going. We didn’t

have many chances (to score).”

Said Santana: “That’s a tough lineup. They are very aggressive and don’t chase pitches, but it’s exciting to get my first win.”

Michael Tonkin relieved Santana to start the eighth and gave up Cleveland’s other run.

Tyler Naquin led off with a walk and went to second when Jason Kipnis drew a two-out walk. Francisco Lindor singled to center, scoring Naquin, to cut the Twins’ lead to 4-2.

Minnesota added two insurance runs in the ninth. Centeno doubled off reliever Kyle Crockett and scored on a single by Danny Santana, who later scored on a single by Miguel Sano.

A solo home run by Yan Gomes off Kevin Jepsen with two out in the ninth accounted for Cleveland’s final run.

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley has been placed on the disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to May 10. To replace him on the roster, the contract of INF Michael Martinez was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians C Roberto Perez (right thumb injury) has been transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. ... Twins 1B Byung Ho Park hit two home runs Friday, becoming the fourth South Korean-born player to hit two home runs in a major league game. The others Shin-Soo Choo (nine times), Hee Seop Choi (four times) and Jung Ho Kang (twice). ... The Twins are 3-14 against their AL Central Division rivals, and all three wins have come against Cleveland.