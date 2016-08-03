Twins continue to give Indians fits

CLEVELAND -- The Minnesota Twins aren't impressed that the Cleveland Indians lead the American League in pitching.

On Tuesday night at Progressive Field, for the second consecutive game, the Twins pounded Cleveland's pitching, bludgeoning their way to a 10-6 victory.

Max Kepler hit his fourth home run in two days, and Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar also homered for the Twins, who have outscored the Indians 22-11 and out-hit them 33-19 in winning the first two games of the series.

"Our offense is clicking, and I don't know that this is a fluke," Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson said. "This is what our offense is capable of doing."

Minnesota led 8-0 after four innings. Cleveland rallied for a six-run fifth inning, but that was as close as the Indians could get.

"We didn't win, but we had a chance to," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

Kepler, who hit three home runs in Monday's game, homered in the third inning Tuesday. He ended the night 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs.

"He's locked in," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It's really fun to watch a young kid when he starts to figure things out."

Minnesota continues to give Cleveland fits. The American League Central Division-leading Indians are 4-7 vs. the last-place Twins. Cleveland is 26-8 vs. the other three teams in the division.

"They've played us tough," Francona said.

It was a game in which neither starting pitcher was very good. Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco (7-5) gave up eight runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Gibson, with an eight-run cushion, needed only to get through the fifth inning to qualify for the win, but he couldn't do it. The Indians rallied with a six-run fifth inning, knocking Gibson out of the game. In 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six runs and 10 hits.

"Things got interesting there," Molitor said. "When the Indians get things going, they can score in a hurry."

Gibson said, "I had two outs in the fifth and was one out away from getting out of it, but I couldn't get it. That's what makes it so frustrating."

Having shaved their deficit from eight runs to two, the Indians were held scoreless on three hits over the last 4 1/3 innings by the Minnesota bullpen.

Twins reliever Ryan Pressly (6-5) pitched 1 1/3 innings to get the win.

Carrasco made it through the first two innings unscathed, but the wheels came off after that. Danny Santana led off the third with a double, and Dozier followed with his 20th home run of the season, into the left field bleachers, to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

Joe Mauer doubled, and Kepler went deep into the seats in right field to make it 4-0.

"Kepler is a hot hitter, and Carlos threw one right into his hot zone," Francona said. "Then it snow-balled on him and he couldn't stop it."

The Twins scored four more in the fourth inning, the big blow being a two-out, two-run double by Miguel Sano that made it 8-0.

Meanwhile, Gibson held the Indians scoreless on three hits through the first four innings before he struggled in the fifth.

After Abraham Almonte was at second with two outs and the Twins leading 8-0, Gibson gave up six consecutive hits: a two-run homer by Carlos Santana, a single and stolen base by Jason Kipnis, an RBI single by Francisco Lindor, a two-run homer by Mike Napoli, a single by Jose Ramirez and an RBI double by Lonnie Chisenhall.

"One bad pitch after another," Gibson said.

Leading 8-6, the Twins added insurance in the ninth inning on a two-run home run by Escobar off Austin Adams.

NOTES: Indians RHP Danny Salazar, who lasted just two innings in his start on Monday, was placed on the disabled list with an inflamed right elbow, which was revealed in an MRI on Tuesday. The Indians say Salazar is expected to be sidelined 2-3 weeks. ... Salazar's roster spot was taken by OF Brandon Guyer, who was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on Monday. ... The Indians will recall RHP Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Columbus to assume Salazar's spot in the rotation. Clevinger will start Thursday against the Twins. ... According to Elias, Twins OF Max Kepler on Monday became the first European-born player in history to hit three home runs in a major league game. Kepler was born in Berlin, Germany. ... Also in Monday's game, Twins INF Jorge Polanco became the fourth rookie in Twins history to hit two triples in a game. The others: Jimmie Hall (1963), Matt Tolbert (2008) and Eddie Rosario (2015).