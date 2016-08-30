Indians win in 10, send Twins to 11th straight loss

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona frequently says, "We only want to be one run better than the other team."

That was the case Monday night, because only one run was scored in the game, and the Indians scored it.

Jason Kipnis' RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning broke a scoreless tie and gave the Indians a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

The loss was the 11th in a row for the Twins.

"Anytime it only takes one run to win the game, the credit goes straight to pitching staff," Kipnis said.

"Winning 1-0 is a heck of a lot better than losing 1-0," said Francona.

The win went to reliever Zach McAllister (3-2), who came into a bases-loaded, two-outs situation in the top of the 10th and retired Max Kepler on a fly out for the third out.

"That was the at bat of the game," said Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer.

Abraham Almonte led off the bottom of the 10th with a bunt single against reliever Brandon Kintzler (0-1). Chris Gimenez, after failing on two sacrifice bunt attempts, bunting foul both times, swung away and slapped a single to right field, moving Almonte to second.

"Gimenez stayed on it. That was a nice piece of hitting," Francona said.

Rajai Davis hit a grounder to third baseman Miguel Sano, who tagged out Almonte going to third. Francona challenged the call, but after a video review, the out call was upheld.

"I still think he was out. We just didn't have an angle that proved it," said Francona.

That left Gimenez at second and Davis at first with one out.

Kipnis then lined a single to left-center field, scoring Gimenez with the winning run, and the only run of the game.

The Twins at least they snapped their streak of having given up eight or more runs in their last six games in a row. But their 11-game losing streak is their longest since they lost 11 in a row in September of 2011.

"When you're trying to find a way out of something like this, you need to make your breaks or have things go your way. But that's baseball. You never know from day to day if you're going to be in a pitcher's duel or a slugging contest," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

The Indians have also been mired in an extended slump. In a six-game trip to Oakland and Texas that concluded Sunday, Cleveland scored one or no runs in six of the seven games. They have now scored one or no runs in seven of their last eight games.

"As an offense, we know we have to do better than what we're doing," Kipnis said. "But if we've got to win 1-0, then let's win 1-0."

Twins pitchers held the Indians scoreless on five hits through nine innings. Twins starter Hector Santiago pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings on three hits.

"We're not putting up enough runs, but we've got to weather through this," Francona said.

Bauer was even better than Santiago, pitching six scoreless innings with five hits, four strikeouts and one walk.

"I prefer to pitch when we're up big, but I'm happy things turned out the way they did," said Bauer.

Neither team had a runner reach third base until the top of the seventh. Andrew Miller, in relief of Bauer, gave up an infield single to Jorge Polanco leading off the inning. Eddie Rosario struck out, but a bloop single to center by Juan Centeno sent Polanco to third.

With runners at first and third and one out, Miller struck out the next two batters, pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman and Brian Dozier, to end the inning.

Four Indians relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings on four hits with six strikeouts.

"Our pitching picked us up tonight," Francona said.

NOTES: Indians RHP Danny Salazar has been placed on the Paternity List. To replace Salazar on the roster RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. ... The Indians' team batting average at Progressive Field is 55 points higher than their batting average on the road. They are hitting .293 and averaging 5.8 runs per game at home and hitting .238 and averaging 4.1 runs per game on the road. ... The Twins have placed OF Danny Santana on the disabled list with a sprained left shoulder. He suffered the injury when he collided with left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning of Sunday's game. ... To replace Santana on the roster the Twins called up OF Logan Schafer from Triple-A Rochester.