EditorsNote: Corrects Miller save total with Cleveland in 9th graph

Bullpen boosts Indians past Twins

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians' bullpen got a major boost with the acquisition of Andrew Miller in a trade with the Yankees a month ago, and Tuesday night Miller and his fellow relievers won and saved a game.

After struggling starter Josh Tomlin was removed in the second inning, Miller and four other relievers combined to pitch 7 1/3 scoreless innings on three hits to lead the Indians to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

"That's a lot to ask of your bullpen, but we found a way to win," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

The loss is the 12th in a row for the Twins, the third longest losing streak in team history.

Jason Kipnis and Rajai Davis homered for the Indians, who trailed 4-1 in the second inning as Tomlin only recorded five outs before being removed from the game.

"He gave up so many hits early that I didn't want it to get away from us, so that's why we did what we did," said Francona, on removing Tomlin in the second inning.

Dan Otero, who has quietly had a terrific year in the Cleveland bullpen, pitched 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings. In 50 relief appearances he is 4-1 with a 1.25 ERA.

"He's like a wildcard for us out there," Francona said. "He can pitch anywhere, and all he does is gets outs. That's really valuable."

Miller got the last five outs of the game to pick up his 12th save, his third since being traded by the Yankees to the Indians on Aug. 1.

Twins reliever Alex Wimmers (0-1), who gave up one run on two hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings, took the loss.

Davis had three hits and three RBIs for the Indians, who have won the first two games of this series after returning home from a disappointing 2-5 trip to Oakland and Texas.

Two teams that combined to score one run in 10 innings on Monday combined to score eight runs in the first two innings Tuesday. And it didn't take long. After the first pitch of the game, the Twins had a 1-0 lead.

Brian Dozier led off the game by hitting Tomlin's first pitch an estimated 430 feet into the bleachers in left-center field for his 31st home run.

"That was an ambush by Dozier," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "His good season continues. It was certainly nice to get the lead early."

It's Dozier's 12th home run in August, the most home runs in a month by a Twins player since Harmon Killebrew hit 12 in July 1969.

"That's nice, but now is not the time to consider what individuals have done. Not when we're trying to get out of this (losing) streak," Molitor said.

An RBI single by Miguel Sano later in the first inning extended the Twins lead to 2-0.

The Indians cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Kipnis off Andrew Albers.

The Twins scored two more runs in the second inning, on RBI singles by Joe Mauer and Sano to take a 4-1 lead.

Tomlin was charged with four runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings, and his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy. In his last six starts, he is 0-5 with an 11.47 ERA.

"We have an off-day Thursday, so we have the ability to maybe juggle our rotation. We'll get it figured out," Francona said.

"Our pen did an unbelievable job, and they've been doing it for a while," Tomlin said. "I put us in a hole early, but they came in and did the job and that's what got us the victory."

Davis hit a three-run home run off Albers in the third inning to tie it at 4. Albers lasted just two-plus innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks.

"Albers tried to come in with some pitches on the home runs, but he didn't get it in far enough," Molitor said. "To relinquish the lead so quickly after we worked so hard to get it was disappointing."

The Indians took a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Francisco Lindor off Wimmers, and the Indians' bullpen took it from there.

NOTES: Cleveland reportedly acquired OF Coco Crisp in a trade with Oakland. The official announcement is expected to come Thursday. . . Indians OF Michael Brantley, who recently underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, said his goal is to come to spring training next year with no limitations. ... Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Wednesday's game, hasn't lost since July 3. He is 7-2 with a 1.75 ERA in his last nine starts. ... The Twins have lost 12 games in a row. The longest losing streak in Twins' history is 14 games, in May and June of 1982. ... On Aug. 1, Twins OF Max Kepler went 4-for-6 with three home runs and six RBIs in a 12-5 win at Progressive Field. Since then, Kepler is hitting .214 (21-for-98) with one home run and 14 RBIs.