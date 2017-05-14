Kipnis hits two homers as Indians rout Twins

CLEVELAND -- This is what a manager has in mind when he tinkers with his lineup.

The Cleveland Indians belted four home runs -- two by Jason Kipnis -- and Trevor Bauer pitched six strong innings in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Progressive Field.

The win halted Cleveland's three-game losing streak and the loss ended Minnesota's four-game winning streak.

In losing the first two games of the series, the Indians scored just one run and had just six hits. Cleveland had also scored three or fewer runs in nine of its previous 11 games.

Manager Terry Francona tweaked his lineup for Sunday's game, and it resulted in the Indians' highest scoring game in the month of May.

"We did a lot of things that we haven't been doing. It made for a fun day. We needed a day like this," Francona said.

Kipnis, who was moved into the leadoff spot in the order, had four RBIs and four hits. Carlos Santana moved from the leadoff spot to No. 5 and also homered. Lonnie Chisenhall hit eighth for the first time this season and he also homered.

"It's safe to say we needed to shake things up because we haven't been hitting as well as we can," Kipnis said.

Cleveland made quick work of Twins starter Hector Santiago (4-2), who pitched 2 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season, and gave up six runs on seven hits.

"It was a battle for him," said Twins manager Paul Molitor of Santiago. "The left-handers got him. It wasn't his best outing, but hopefully he can regroup and be better the next time."

Bauer (3-4) pitched six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

"I pitched pretty well," Bauer said. "But the offense did a great job. It's a lot easier to pitch when you're ahead than behind. Give a lot of credit to our offense."

Kipnis, who came into the game hitting .155, led off the bottom of the first inning with a towering drive over the center field wall for his first home run of the season. In the second inning, Jose Ramirez and Daniel Robertson led off with singles, and they both rode home on a three-run home run by Chisenhall, his third.

Santana's home run came leading off the third inning, giving Cleveland a 5-0 lead. Santiago was removed from the game later in the inning after walking Chisenhall. Roberto Perez greeted reliever Adam Wilk with a single, and Kipnis followed with his second home run, a three-run shot into the seats in right field, extending the Cleveland lead to 8-0.

"We know what kind of offense we're capable of having," Kipnis said. "We can put up crooked numbers with the best of them when we're going right."

Minnesota got a two-run double from Joe Mauer in the sixth inning and a solo home run by Jorge Polanco in the seventh.

The biggest highlight for the Twins was a defensive play. In the sixth inning Santana hit a long drive to right-center field. Center fielder Byron Buxton, who was shading towards left-center, made a long sprint into right center field, and made a leaping catch as he slammed into the wall and got knocked to the ground flat on his back, but held onto the ball.

"I don't know how it gets much better than that," Molitor said. "Between the distance, the speed and the collision. You don't see catches like that very often. He has no fear."

NOTES: The Indians placed OF Brandon Guyer on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist sprain and purchased the contract of OF Daniel Robertson from Triple-A Columbus. ... Cleveland also recalled INF Erik Gonzalez from Columbus and designated UTL Michael Martinez for assignment. ... OF Jorge Polanco's home run in the seventh inning extended the Twins' streak of consecutive games with at least one home run to 15. The club record is 16 games, set in 1979. ... Twins OF Eddie Rosario has hit safely in 22 of his last 24 games with an at bat against Cleveland. He is hitting .333 (31-for-93), with five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs in that span.